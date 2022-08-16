Read full article on original website
Related
fox29.com
'We have to be prepared': Delaware County schools solidify safety plans by hiring police officers
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - It’s back to school in a couple of weeks and not for just students and teachers, but police officers, too. Some area school districts spent the summer beefing up on-campus security for the upcoming school year. When students at Interboro High School start classes next...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County Commissioners approve final Pandemic Recovery Plan
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – “It’s the last first step, until we get to the next step,” said Tom Bonner, director of the Montgomery County Recovery Office, before the county commissioners approved the final county Pandemic Recovery Plan Thursday morning. The vote was 2 to 1, with commissioner Joseph Gale voting no without explanation.
ncsha.org
Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund Team Attends Upcoming Community Outreach Events
HARRISBURG, PA – Mortgage relief is here. Now, in-person support is coming to several community events this month. The Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund, or PAHAF, will have program staff on site at a pop-up PAHAF outreach event at Mifflin County Library in Lewistown on August 8, at two of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days on August 9 and 10, and at the Soul School Festival in Philadelphia on August 13.
Chester County Home to 11 of the State’s 100 Safest Places to Live; Three Municipalities Report Zero Violent Crimes
Chester County communities were noted for safety in a 2022-released assessment of local crime statistics. Chester County is home to 11 of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. To determine which places are safest, the website extracted the latest available data...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nextpittsburgh.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
fox29.com
Parents argue against Philadelphia school district's mask guidance at public meeting
PHILADELPHIA - Several parents of Philadelphia school children argued spoke out against the district's mask guidance for the upcoming school year during a public meeting. The School District recently announced that students returning to the classroom this fall will be required to mask for the first 10 days of the school year.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
‘A fascist approach to education’: Acclaimed local authors react to Central Bucks School District’s book policies
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Bucks County was once known as the “genius belt.”. Nationally and internationally acclaimed writers and activists...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
5 Delco Spots Made Top 100 List of Safest PA Places. Do You Live in 1 of Them?
Delaware County is home to five of the 100 Safest Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to a 2022 list from ElitePersonalFinance.com. ElitePersonalFinance compiled the latest violent crime data available from FBI crime statistics. The final crime score was determined by taking the total number of violent crimes and dividing...
wlvr.org
Allen High School’s first Black woman principal has a background in boosting achievement
William Allen High School has its first female African American principal. Cheryl Clark this week took over leadership at the school, where the enrollment of more than 2,500 students is 90% racial minorities. Allentown School District says Clark began her career in education as “a whole-school reform teacher and facilitator.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Critics worry Pennridge School Board policy proposals would stifle free speech, advocacy
The first issue deals with posting outside materials in the school district. The second policy would prohibit staff members from sharing their personal viewpoints.
ChristianaCare backs out of deal to buy Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Following months of negotiations, ChristianaCare announced Thursday that it won’t be buying Crozer Health, the struggling four-hospital system in Delaware County.
fox29.com
City of Philadelphia unveils incentive to give $10K rewards for info on shootings near schools, rec centers
PHILADELPHIA - Days after nearly 100 shots were fired near a Philadelphia recreation center, the City of Philadelphia has announced an initiative to combat shootings near locations popular among children. On Thursday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County Leadership: Beth Duffy, President and COO of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
Image via Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Beth Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Southampton, Bucks County, her early jobs, and why she believes everybody should work in a fast food restaurant at some point in their lives.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
Some Pennridge School District parents fear 2 proposed policies jeopardize free speech
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennridge School District in Bucks County is proposing two policies that opponents say will jeopardize students' freedom of speech. On Monday night, parents voiced their concerns during a school board meeting.The school board policies under review come from the School Board Association of Pennsylvania. It's up to the local districts to decide what happens. No vote happened Monday and one of the issues may have left more questions than answers. Parents came out by the dozens to seek clarity on two policies being discussed by the Pennridge School Board. The first, No. 220, is titled...
WGAL
Proposed bill would open Pennsylvania primaries to Independent voters
Pennsylvania is one of only about a dozen states that have closed primaries, which means you must be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote. There's an effort in the state House to change that. The House State Government Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday on a bill that would open...
Comments / 1