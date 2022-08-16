SIMCOE, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton. The three-vehicle wreck occurred in the 4600 block of Alabama Highway 69 in Simcoe. Kilpatrick said the driver of another vehicle was taken to an area hospital. Kilpatrick reports 18 traffic fatalities in Cullman County in 2022 to date.More information is pending from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and this story will be updated accordingly. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO