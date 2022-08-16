ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Charlie
5d ago

Go ahead and wipe his record clean and instead of taking away his "robe" and "gavel" and making him pay fines just go ahead and apologize to him promote him and give him a raise . I mean we all know that's what will happen anyways. #makehimexample#Needalawyer#AboveU#

WAAY-TV

2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results

Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   The three-vehicle wreck occurred in the 4600 block of Alabama Highway 69 in Simcoe. Kilpatrick said the driver of another vehicle was taken to an area hospital. Kilpatrick reports 18 traffic fatalities in Cullman County in 2022 to date.More information is pending from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and this story will be updated accordingly.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal Cullman Co. wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
