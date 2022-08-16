Read full article on original website
Charlie
5d ago
Go ahead and wipe his record clean and instead of taking away his "robe" and "gavel" and making him pay fines just go ahead and apologize to him promote him and give him a raise . I mean we all know that's what will happen anyways. #makehimexample#Needalawyer#AboveU#
North Alabama police speak on viral social media post alleging kidnapping
A social media post alleging an attempted kidnapping created last weekend caused quite a stir among Albertville residents, local authorities say.
WAAY-TV
2 injured in Madison shooting, suspect in custody
Two people were injured in a shooting in Madison on Sunday, according to the Madison Police Department. One male and one female. One victim is in critical condition, the other is stable, according to MPD. It happened on Angela Drive near Gillespie Road where officers were called just before 3...
WAAY-TV
1 year after being sentenced for murder, ex-Huntsville officer continues wait for appeal results
Saturday marks one year since former Huntsville police officer William Ben Darby was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2018 murder of Jeffrey Parker. His attorneys appealed the conviction soon after. Fast forward to today, and Darby continues to sit in protective custody at Limestone Correctional Facility while his appeal sits at the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Off-duty Alabama officer hit by car in his front yard
Newly-released footage shows an off-duty Decatur police officer being hit by a car in his own front yard.
Maryland woman faces capital murder charges for allegedly killing Alabama woman with knife, bowl
A Mount Airy, Maryland woman is facing capital murder charges after authorities say she killed a Limestone County woman back in April using a kitchen knife and bowl. Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, has been indicted on charges of capital murder, second degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. She is...
Escaped inmate recaptured in Morgan County
A Lawrence County inmate who walked away from a work release center on Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.
WAFF
18-wheeler wreck causes ‘threat to life’ hazmat spill in Rainsville, substance is identified
New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. New video shows altercation between off-duty Decatur police officer and suspect. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged. Updated: 5 hours ago. Off-duty Decatur police officer hit by car in front of home,...
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Morgan County authorities release cause of death in Taylor Haynes case
Morgan County authorities have released a preliminary cause of death in the case of a woman whose body was discovered last week. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say preliminary results of an investigation has determined that Taylor Renae Haynes, 25, died of suicide. The finding...
Preliminary cause of death released in case of missing Decatur woman
25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing back in July.
WAFF
Huntsville man faces attempted murder charge after alleged McCrary Street shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on Thursday in relation to the investigation of a weekend shooting on McCrary Street. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, investigators arrested Willie Preston on the charge of aggravated assault-attempted murder shortly before 5 p.m. on August 18. Officers were investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in the area of McCrary and Boundary Ave.
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Inmate convicted in Alabama double homicide dies in prison: ADOC
A 42-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a 2009 double homicide in Lauderdale County has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
New Hope man killed while hiking on Monte Sano
Police say they were called to Bankhead Parkway just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday night.
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
SIMCOE, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton. The three-vehicle wreck occurred in the 4600 block of Alabama Highway 69 in Simcoe. Kilpatrick said the driver of another vehicle was taken to an area hospital. Kilpatrick reports 18 traffic fatalities in Cullman County in 2022 to date.More information is pending from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and this story will be updated accordingly. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maryland woman charged with beating, stabbing Alabama woman to death
A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if convicted in the slaying of...
AL.com
