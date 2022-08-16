Bank of America Business Advantage Travel Rewards card review: Earn a welcome bonus worth $300 and up to 3x points with no annual fee

Read full article on original website
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Bank of America Sends Customer's Rent Check to Wrong Landlord 6 Months after Auto-Pay Cancellation
Many customers rely on banking systems to do things like process payroll checks, send bills to vendors on time, and ensure ATM funds are available for emergencies or last-minute purchases.
Banks are raising savings rates. Here's how to find the best place to park your cash.
The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate faster this year than it has in decades. This has prompted many banks to raise their deposit rates. However, not all banks have been increasing rates. The nationwide savings account average yield as documented by the FDIC has only increased from 0.06% to 0.13% this year. Online banks have generally been more responsive to rising interest rates. This year, the online savings account average yield has increased from 0.46% to 1.36%.
Ally vs. Synchrony: Which online bank is right for you?
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Ally and Synchrony are two online-only...
VSC Ventures adds $14 million to its storytelling-meets-checkbook investment pitch
VSC Ventures launched in October 2021, at the height of the startup boom, with a $7 million investment vehicle to back startups. The public relations firm’s venture debut came after it helped more than 600 venture-backed startups through 53 exits, 20 unicorns and four IPOs; and now, it’s back with more money as it hoped.
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
The stock market hit a bottom in June but it will drop again if the Fed hikes rates to 4% or beyond, says Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel
US stocks bottomed in June but the market could drop again if the Fed remains overly aggressive, Jeremy Siegel said Tuesday. The fed funds rate is already above a neutral level at a range of 2.25%- 2.5%, he said. A soft landing for the economy is possible if the Fed...
These are 2 of our favorite Citi credit cards, but which one is the best?
The Citi Double Cash Card is easily one of the most popular cash back credit cards around, yet the recent launch of the Citi Custom Cash Card means it's worth taking a look at both of them head-to-head to see if one or the other is a better fit for you.
Americans are changing how they’re spending — and it’s helping keep the economy afloat even as retailers like Target struggle
Americans are moving their spending from goods to services as the economy normalizes. The shift is keeping the recovery alive, as consumer spending counts for two-thirds of GDP. Yet the transition is a risky one, as any shock can cut overall spending and threaten a downturn. After more than a...
Retirement savings plunge 20% amid market volatility with the average Fidelity 401(k) now holding $103,800 - and the number of millionaire savers dropped by almost a third last quarter
The average 401(k) retirement account was down 20 percent at the end of June from a year ago, as market volatility takes a bite out of workers' savings. Fidelity Investments reported on Wednesday that its average 401(k) savings account held $103,800 at the end of the second quarter, down from $121,700 in April and $129,300 one year ago.
How Many Credit Cards Should I Have?
How many credit cards should you have? That’s a good question to ask. But, I think you know the answer if you’re buried under debt. And, that’s not having more...
Truist launches bank accounts with no overdraft fees
Truist recently announced the release of two new bank account products which offer no overdraft fees. The bank launched Truist One Banking, which will have a checking account and a confidence account, both of which were designed to give consumers more control and address the challenge of overdraft fees, it said in a news release. The accounts also offer easy ways to waive maintenance fees and, for eligible clients, provide a buffer for accidental overspending.
The 6 best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards: Sail ahead with the best
Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union® is a financial institution that has long serviced the military community. From its Vienna, Virginia headquarters, it services 11.7 million members and supports nearly 350 branches located across the world. Navy Federal Credit Union is a company whose products are available to active military, veterans, and their families.
How To Pay Oportun Credit Card Today: Online, Phone or Mail
Want to start building your credit history? Oportun is the best way to do that. They offer a visa credit card specifically designed for people who want to build or rebuild their credit history from bad credit. With Oportun, you can get started with a credit line of $1,000 and...
Bank of America Says Overdraft Fee Revenue Fell 90% Since Last Year
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America said on Wednesday overdraft fee revenue for June and July was down 90% from last year, as a result of lowering the fees charged to customers whose account balances go negative. The second-largest U.S. bank was one of several to have reduced or...
How to Earn Passive Income as an Airbnb Host
Airbnb hosts can do extremely well, but do you have the time?
