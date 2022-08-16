City of Elton water tower under repair; water shut off for couple of days

ELTON, La ( KLFY) — The entire town of Elton is without water this evening, which was caused by the water tower needing repair.

Water in the tower began draining at 4 p.m. today, August 16, and will continue until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17.

Elton will be without water until Thursday due to repairs being made to change a gasket. Kesia Lemoine, Mayor pro tempore, said “we ask citizens to be prepared for the water to be off Wednesday and Thursday. It could be sooner but we do not want to give false hope just in case.”

The Elton Fire Station is handing out two cases of water until the water in the tower is restored. Battalion Chief, John Martin, said the station is handing out water from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lemoine said if anyone has questions about the advisory to contact city hall. She also said she’s grateful for the assistance from city and parish officials. “I want to say thank you to our Fire Chief Mr. John Richard, Mr. Marcus Peterson, and Ivy Woods with the Sheriff Department and our Police Juror Curt Guillory for we made phone calls and they made this happen for the town of Elton and we really appreciate it.”

