MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week’s supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO