Afghanistan family finds resettling challenging in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A year after fleeing their homes as Kabul fell, an Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system. In August 2021, Najib...
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
Wisconsin DHS warns of overdose death increase linked to drugs laced with fentanyl
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are warning Wisconsinites about an increased number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances such as fentanyl. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory Wednesday to note the increase in deaths caused by the drug. The advisory sent out provides information for local health departments and providers to be more aware about the risk of fentanyl, which DHS said is strong and cheap to produce.
Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids
MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
Beloved Reporter Crossing Milwaukee Drawbridge Falls to His Death When It Opens, Son Calls for Probe Into Case
A 77-year-old man plunged to his death from a Milwaukee drawbridge as it opened while he was walking across it. Richard Dujardin, a longtime religion reporter for the Providence Journal, was reportedly hard of hearing and may have been distracted by an iPad when the tragedy occurred. He reportedly failed to hear the warning bells and lights.
US Atty.: Madison drug dealer sentenced after large quantities found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after being convicted as part of drug investigation in the Wisconsin capital that netted hundreds of grams of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana among other drugs, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice. On...
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
YouTuber finds skeletal remains in abandoned Milwaukee building
The Milwaukee Police Department is working to identify skeletal remains that were found in an abandoned building last week.
4 human trafficking victims rescued in Wisconsin, 8 arrested
Four human trafficking victims in Wisconsin were located and eight individuals were arrested in August during a nationwide FBI sex trafficking operation.
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Narcan vending machine in Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Addiction Resource Council installed a Narcan vending machine. It works just like a regular vending machine but instead of distributing candy or chips, you get Narcan. The group restocks the vending machine about every three weeks and, so far, they say about 100 Narcan kits have been given out.
Madison officials report decrease in violent crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison officials held a news conference Wednesday to address public safety and discuss violent crime statistics. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes outlined the agency’s summer strategic plans, which runs from June 1 to Oct. 31. The plan addresses gun crimes, stolen vehicles and traffic crashes. Both MPD staff and the public identified these crimes as the top priorities.
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Vernon County arrests Muscoda man accused in string of retail thefts
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — A 33-year-old man is in custody after being accused in several retail thefts in La Farge and Ontario. David Meboe is accused of stealing alcohol on three separate occasions, twice in La Farge on Monday and Tuesday mornings, and once in Ontario on Wednesday evening. Vernon County and Monroe County Sheriff’s Offices took him into custody Thursday morning.
Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week’s supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.
Medical examiner identifies Madison man killed in stabbing
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a stabbing last week in Madison as 35-year-old Larry I. Fullilove.
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hamilton is now in its final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Josh Tower, who plays Aaron Burr in the traveling cast for Hamilton, lived in Madison as a child...
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So far this year in America, there have been 27 elementary school shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The day headlines flooded televisions worldwide of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, NBC15 Investigates requested records from the Wisconsin Department of Justice to find out if all Dane County schools were up to date with school safety drills. According to the DOJ, as of July 13, 2022, 37 schools in Dane County were considered non-compliant when it came to planning, conducting and reporting their school violence drills to the state’s Office of School Safety.
Name released of Madison man killed in Friday stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of the man who died following a Friday night stabbing has been released as investigators continue to search for his killer. On Thursday, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 35-year-old man as Larry Fullilove and confirmed he died as the result of homicidal sharp force trauma.
Dynamic duo honored at Dodge Co. Fair
Hamilton is now in it's final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Madison Police Department is holding a Latino youth academy this week to help bridge the gap between police and minority communities.
