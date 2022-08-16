DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A frisky feline found their way into the studio on Tuesday, and he is our latest WTVY Pet of the Week. City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon joined us again on Live at Lunch, and she brought along a new friend for us to meet. This week, it was 3-month-old Duncan, a domestic short hair black cat who was incredibly curious about the WTVY set. We think he might want a career in meteorology with how much he hung around the weather station.

