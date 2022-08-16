Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
New Brockton growth leads to a middle school for students
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton is growing!. That means more students are attending the Coffee County school district. This year, New Brockton Middle School welcomed 7th and 8th graders for the first time; It’s a wing on the town high school’s campus. Seven new classrooms are...
wtvy.com
Southeast Health prepares for 29th annual Men’s Health Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health is hosting the 29th annual Men’s Health Fair at the Dothan Civic Center Saturday, August 20. The event will offer free medical tests for men. A single blood draw will test for testosterone, cholesterol, thyroid, glucose, and prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels. The...
wtvy.com
Houston County Schools sees big increase in student enrollment
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - More people are moving to Houston County, which means more students are entering the school district. This year Houston County’s school system has an increase of over 300 students. Superintendent Brandy White says while anticipated; the growth is slightly more than expected. All five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
wtvy.com
Local author to hold book signing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Barbara Alford, a long-time Dothan resident and author, is hosting a book signing this Saturday, August 20. Dr. Alford will be at the Dothan Barnes and Noble on Montgomery Highway signing copies of her new book Just Kate. The book is about a baby turtle’s...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Duncan is dandy!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A frisky feline found their way into the studio on Tuesday, and he is our latest WTVY Pet of the Week. City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon joined us again on Live at Lunch, and she brought along a new friend for us to meet. This week, it was 3-month-old Duncan, a domestic short hair black cat who was incredibly curious about the WTVY set. We think he might want a career in meteorology with how much he hung around the weather station.
wtvy.com
Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
A new Covenant pastor has been appointed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the loss of Dr. Hays McKay earlier this year, Covenant United Methodist Church has appointed a new pastor. The Covenant’s Staff-Parish Relations will be appointing Rev. Kyle Gatlin as the new Senior Pastor. The decision comes after consultation with Bishop David Graves and the...
wtvy.com
Northside Methodist hosts Houston County to kick off football season
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Northside Methodist Knights beat Houston County 42-20 to start the season. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing hosts ice cream social in honor of National Senior Citizen’s Day
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan Housing resident services celebrated senior citizens with a sweet treat. On August 15, in honor of National Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, ice cream, waters, and other goodies were passed out at Martin Lewis Village and Ussery Homes. Over 200 seniors live in Dothan Housing units by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Prosecutor Mark Johnson’s bank account got a $3600 bump on Monday as it does twice every month. Not bad considering Johnson has not hit a lick at a snake during the past six months.
wtvy.com
FBI joins feeding program investigation
DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. A wreck on Ross Clark Circle left several lanes closed and caused a car to catch fire. As students are returning to school, the reports of child abuse go up. Find out the signs of abuse and how to report them.
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wtvy.com
Enterprise city council recognizes police promotions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Numerous Enterprise police officers were recognized at the August 16 city council meeting for recent promotions. They included field training officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said that this promotion process takes time. Candidates must apply, take a written test, receive evaluations,...
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
WSFA
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
Comments / 0