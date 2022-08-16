HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”

