Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You're Looking to Experience a Christian Broadway Show, This is It, and More [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
A New Favorite Treat: Rice Krispies found at Lititz Farmers MarketMelissa FrostLititz, PA
3 Independent Shops Where You Can Buy Back-to-School Supplies [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
14th annual Cultural Fest being held in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Until 10 pm on Saturday, Aug 20., Dauphin County is celebrating cultural diversity with its cultural fest in Harrisburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. This is the 14th year that the...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
abc27.com
abc27 veteran pulls plug on newsroom’s final fax machine; New staffer: ‘What’s a cover sheet?’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — George Richards and the fax machine on his desk have been through a lot together. “It’s kept me company here for years,” said Richards, abc27’s assignment manager, who has been at the station since… well… long enough to remember the station’s first fax machine, “a smaller machine with specially treated paper … thermal paper and a cutting bar.”
abc27.com
Cumberland County library opens to the public
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Simpson Public Libary in Mechanicsburg celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 20. It is in the former Agway building on West Allen Street. When Agway moved out, both the friends of the Simpson Library and the Library itself thought the space was a perfect spot for the new facility.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Harrisburg Coach involved in car odometer scam to resume duties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg School District coach, who Pennsylvania State Police said was involved in a car odometer scam that affected dozens will be resuming his duties as Athletic Director and Coach. Earlier in August of 2022, Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach...
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
abc27.com
Pa. doctors and nurses speak on repercussions of making abortions illegal
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Local doctors and nurses held a news conference on the morning of Aug. 18 about what making abortions illegal in Pennsylvania would mean for their patients. The pro-choice group cited various situations in which not being able to get an abortion would be bad for...
abc27.com
Little Chiques Bridge reopens in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Little Chiques Bridge in Lancaster County was officially reopened on Thursday. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday afternoon on the new and improved bridge, which crosses over little Chiques Creek between Rapho and Mount Joy Townships. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces new funding awarded to ‘Project SPARK’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC). This project is in place to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to...
abc27.com
Middletown football coach resigns amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Middletown football coach Scott Acri has resigned amid a hazing investigation, according to Middletown Area School District Communication Specialist Jody Zorbaugh. Rob Brodish will take over as interim coach of Middletown’s football team, athletic director Scott Govern tells abc27 sports. The district plans to release a...
abc27.com
Driver allegedly points gun during Harrisburg road rage incident
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man was cited for allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a road rage incident on Interstate 283 North. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release...
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Dogwood Acres Campground
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Wednesday, Aug. 18, features Dogwood Acres Campground, located in Newville. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Coroner called to crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash that closed both directions on US 30 in York County has become deadly. According to 511pa.com, the Multi-vehicle crash was on US 30 eastbound and westbound between Hanover Road and Trinity Road. All lanes in both directions were closed. Get daily news,...
abc27.com
Dallastown teachers, school board come to tentative agreement
DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — After a board meeting that was held on Thurs. Aug. 18, Dallastown Area School District and Dallastown Area Education Association reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. “We are pleased to have reached what we believe is a fair contract that reflects the needs...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M....
abc27.com
Bethesda Mission’s New Community Center
Bethesda Mission has long been a fixture in Harrisburg. They are continuing their work with a new Community Center and inviting you to attend the opening celebration. Learn more about their work and the new center and how you can support their mission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc27.com
3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes
(AP) — A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate. The Republican judge sided Friday with the...
abc27.com
Shooting incident in York city
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting incident has taken place in York City. According to dispatch, there was a shooting by the Saint Rose of Lima Church in the 900 block of West Market Street. No word on injuries or if anyone has been arrested in connection with this...
abc27.com
Route 222 in Lancaster to be resurfaced; delays expected
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City. The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26. The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA...
abc27.com
Update: Missing 77-year-old woman located safe
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Audrey Gray, 77, of Mifflin, Juniata County, who has been located safe. Police said Gray may have been at special risk of harm or injury. Gray is 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, has brown hair and eyes, and...
Comments / 0