hoosierhuddle.com
2022 Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 13 Days (Andison Coby)
Welcome, Hoosiers fans to the 2022 Hoosier Huddle Countdown! We countdown from 100 days to the beginning of the 2022 Indiana University football season on September 2nd against the Fighting Illini. Every day, we look at players on the current roster and highlight the players' roles in the upcoming season. Today we dive into one of the top transfers this program picked up WR Andison Coby.
hoosierhuddle.com
Allen: Quarterback Decision Coming in the Near Future
Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers held their second scrimmage on Friday morning inside Memorial Stadium. After last week, Indiana head coach Tom Allen said that the team would not disclose a starting quarterback to the public until kickoff against Illinois, but would internally make a decision shortly after the team’s second scrimmage.
hoosierhuddle.com
IU Punter James Evans Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana sophomore punter James Evans has been named to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, honoring the nation’s top collegiate punter. A native of Auckland, New Zealand, Evans averaged 41.9 yards per punt during his freshman season in 12 starts at the position. He hit 12 punts of 50-plus yards and pinned 13 inside the 20-yard line – five landing inside the 10-yard line. His long boot of 62 yards came against No. 2 Ohio State.
