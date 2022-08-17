ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Harris County Election Commission picks Clifford Tatum as new administrator in 4-1 vote

By Tom Abrahams via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MTakK_0hJjmYrm00

Harris County has a new election administrator. As ABC13 first reported in July, Clifford Tatum will take over the role of running elections in the state's most populous county.

He'll be sworn in next week, but he was the choice of the county's bipartisan election commission to replace Isabel Longoria
.

Tatum was picked in a 4-to-1 vote, but it did not come without dissent.

After supporting Tatum's hiring, a commission member and county Republican Party chair Cindy Siegel objected, citing a previous election Tatum oversaw in which there were issues.

"Wrong ballots," Siegel said of a 2012 election in Washington D.C., "Machines not working. People's ballots not programmed correctly. Huge lines."

County Chair Lina Hidalgo called Siegel's last-minute flip a political stunt.

"We first named Mr. Tatum in a bipartisan manner," Hidalgo said. "So that was really what I was heartened by, that in Harris County we were doing something different, that we were being honest about the challenges that do and do not exist, and unfortunately, the vote was not bipartisan."

Tatum's hiring comes after the county's first and previous administrator Isabel Longoria resigned after the primary elections this past Spring, when the counting process was slow, and the count was initially inaccurate. That began a nationwide search which landed on Tatum, who has 16 years of experience dealing with elections at all levels.

The move is not without critics beyond Chair Siegel, namely Judge Hidalgo's opponent in the general election, Alexandra del Moral Mealer.

"Elections were an abject failure by any measure, both sides," del Moral Mealer said of the 2022 primary in Harris County.

She is critical of the county's move toward an appointed administrator and away from elected officials, and calls it bureaucratic expansion.

"You can see the growth of administrative positions," she told ABC13. "Very expensive. High level. And I am not seeing how that is a good payback for those taxpayers."

But the county's focus is now on ensuring a smooth general election in which people can cast their ballots safely and securely and that the count is both fast and accurate.

"The long and short of it is we have an election administrator who is eminently qualified," Hidalgo said. "And comes very highly recommended, that has passed all of the background checks."

Tatum will hit the ground running. Once he's sworn in, he has exactly two months until early in-person voting begins.

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
bloghouston.com

Street talk about electing Republican judges in November 2022

Aubrey Taylor is a social media news person and publisher of a local political magazine active primarily around election cycles, when he features as many local races as he can. Aubrey has been walking the streets of downtown Houston recently, taking the temperature of the room so to speak, and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Harris County, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
houstonpublicmedia.org

Missouri City City Council passes massage parlor ordinance

The Missouri City City Council passed a new ordinance that increases regulations for massage parlors. The new ordinance requires massage parlors to have certain application requirements that would have to be updated, outside windows that are transparent, licensed therapists with their licenses visibly displayed, and no ATMs would be allowed on site. It also requires doors to be unlocked during business hours and a peace officer to be granted access.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ASSOCIATE JUDGE SWORN IN

Echo Hutson, a Montgomery County District Attorney Prosecutor and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit won the last election for Montgomery County Court at Law Number 4. She will take office in January. However, since Montgomery County recently lost two Associate Judges David Blustein and Judge Paul Domico and there was a void. The two judges were terminated as a result of an investigation by the county attorney’s office. Justices of the Peace and District Judges were having to fill the slot to magistrate persons arrested. This was taking many hours. Commissioners approved the plan to fill the two slots. Echo will fill the position until she takes office in her courtroom in January. Echo Hutson, Judge Hutson was sworn in on Monday by Judge Michalk, Judge of the 221st District Court.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Hidalgo
fox26houston.com

Third Ward residents supporting change while helping the neighborhood

HOUSTON - Third Ward is one of Houston’s oldest communities, but the historically Black area is quickly changing. Rows of luxury condos are replacing old buildings, and demographics are shifting. Considered the cradle of Houston’s civil rights movement, Third Ward’s Black population has dropped from 77% down to 60...
HOUSTON, TX
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican Party
Woodlands Online& LLC

Violent robber receives massive sentence for multiple crimes

HOUSTON, TX -- A 27-year-old Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute pleaded guilty Nov, 2021. Today, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Matute a 108-month term of imprisonment for the two...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
145K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy