180 Day Moratorium on Selected Residential Rezoning in Southeast Bulloch | Full Bulloch Commission meeting recap
Bulloch County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Rezoning has dominated the commissioners meeting over the past few months. The announcement of Aspen Aerogels and now Hyundai has amplified demand from developers for land in Southeast Bulloch County. To meet this demand the land has to be rezoned, from primarily agriculture farm land to allow for high density residential growth.
Mega-site construction job awarded to Barnett Southern; Hiring event scheduled
Barnett Southern, a growing commercial and industrial site development. company, and its business partners McLendon Enterprises and Complete Sitework Services, have been awarded the contract for site and utility development (Phase I) of the recently announced Hyundai Motors electric vehicle plant, which broke ground in August. Phase 1 is slated...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Board of Commissioners denied permit for proposed apartment complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners denied a permit for a proposed apartment complex that some caused controversy in the area. Those apartments would have added more than 200 units near Harris Trail Road and Sterling Links Way in Richmond Hill. Commissioners denied the permit in...
wtoc.com
Bulloch Co. placing rezoning on hold until early next year
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County commissioners say they need a six month freeze on rezoning to get ordinances in line for the growth they say was coming even before Hyundai put this region on the world’s radar. Commissioners voted unanimously for the moratorium. Chairman Roy Thompson says...
Fire consumes business in Johnson County, Ga., cause under investigation
Around 9:00 p.m., an employee walked out of the building to run across the street real quick - almost as soon as he did, the explosion happened.
wtoc.com
Concerns grow over the future of the old Coastal Empire Fairground property
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - January’s excitement over developing the old Coastal Empire Fairground has turned to concern from people living in the area. Last fall, Savannah City Council voted to hire P3 Venture Group for the development of the property off Meding Street and 62nd. Former state representative, J....
wtoc.com
Chatham Area Transit considering route changes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit is planning to make some changes to their routes and add some additional services in the county. Before anything is final, CAT is asking the community for their input on the plan. As we transition out of COVID and people return to their...
wtoc.com
Mayor of Garden City stepping down
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Garden City Don Bethune is resigning. According to the Mayor, it’s for personal reasons. Bethune’s last day day is Aug. 31. “Our priorities in life change from time to time. My priorities changed for personal reasons and I thought it was the right time for me to step down.”
RAM to hold free dental clinic in Garden City
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day dental-only clinic for adults on August 27 and 28. Services that will be available will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions and dental X-rays. RAM will be set up at the Garden City Recreation Center, located at 160 Priscilla D. Thomas […]
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
allongeorgia.com
08/18/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
claxtonenterprise.com
Meet Evans County’s Family and Consumer Sciences Agent
Evans County now has a Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) Agent who offers a variety of services to the community via the University of Georgia county extension office. Ashleigh Childs, now serving both Evans and Candler counties, will deliver what is described as non-biased, research-based education in the areas of food safety, nutrition and physical activity, chronic disease prevention, food preservation, family finance, healthy housing and child development.
State honors Bulloch Schools’ economic development work
The Georgia Department of Education, in partnership with the Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) and Georgia Power, announced Thursday that Bulloch County Schools has been awarded its Economic Development Partnership designation. “This is a worthwhile recognition of the great work being done by our staff and community partners to prepare...
Coastal Georgia's Chatham County joins other localities focused on ‘fines and fees justice’
LISTEN: Leaders from the Savannah area are joining an exclusive network focused on reforming the use of fines and fees. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Coastal Georgia's Chatham County has been chosen to join a group of six cities and counties across the country tasked with criminal justice reform, specifically as it relates to fines and fees such as speeding tickets, court costs, and probation fees.
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
Statesboro Village Builders Youth Initiative seeking volunteers/partners for September launch
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and the Statesboro Village Builders committee (formerly called Children’s Zone) held a community partners meeting on Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at City Hall. A large crowd of community members attended the meeting supporting this effort which has been a priority initiative for Mayor McCollar and the City Council.
valdostatoday.com
New Civil Rights Trail historical marker dedication
SAVANNAH – The Georgia Historical Society will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker to honor the Savannah Beach wade-ins. The Georgia Historical Society, in conjunction with the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization and the City of Tybee Island, will dedicate a new Civil Rights Trail historical marker about the Savannah Beach wade-ins of the 1960s. The dedication will take place on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 10:00 a.m., at the Walter Parker Pier and Pavilion on Tybee Island.
WJCL
Bluffton Police Chief puts in her resignation after less than 2 years on the job
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price has put in her resignation. Price has been chief of police since October 12, 2020. She was formerly Assistant Chief of Police in Savannah after serving most of her career with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Town Manager Stephen Steese...
WJCL
Meet the Big 22: Three Effignham County standouts honored
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Springfield, Georgia - The Big 22 is back!. WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This marks the sixth year of the Big 22. The Big 22 features the best 22...
Citizen Tips lead to weapons and drug arrest by SPD
Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Impact Team responded on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 to an apartment in the 100 block of Lanier Drive regarding citizen tips involving a drug complaint at the location. During the course of the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the apartment, discovering marijuana, THC oil,...
