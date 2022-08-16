Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Missing/endangered alert issued for Jasper County nine-year-old
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for nine-year-old Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs, Jasper County, MS. Josh Braiden Smith is described as a white male, four feet three inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Smith may be accompanied by...
WDAM-TV
Runaway teenager from Perry County found safe
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager who was reported as a runaway from Perry County has been found safe. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Savannah Marie Tyler was found after following up on a Crimestoppers report that gave them information on her whereabouts. Tyler was...
WLOX
Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV
Mississippi became the 37th state to legalize medical marijuana in February, but six months later, many are wondering when business will officially begin. Ocean Springs among top in state on academic assessment. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There are a lot of good teachers and a lot of good school...
WDAM-TV
WDAM’s Rex Thompson remembers Hurricane Camille 53 years later
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hurricane Camille still ranks as the second most intense storm to hit the North American continent. Longtime WDAM weathercaster Rex Thompson said he remembers the storm well. I was just eight years old when hurricane Camille made a direct hit on the Mississippi coast. The...
WDAM-TV
Missing Jasper Co. child found, sheriff’s department says
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, the missing 9-year-old boy from Bay Springs has been found. The sheriff’s department said Josh Braiden Smith is safe and at home with family. Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said the boy’s mother, Mary K. Smith,...
WDAM-TV
Driver walks away from Perry County wreck
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped injury Thursday, when the vehicle left U.S. 49 near the McLaurin exit in a spin and then flipped onto its roof. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kadarian Lovett was traveling north on US 49. The vehicle...
WDAM-TV
Trooper suffers minor injuries after hydroplaning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was transported to a hospital Tuesday night when the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 59 south hydroplaned off the road. A release from MHP said a trooper was responding to an “officer in need” call at about 7:30 p.m....
impact601.com
Ellisville officials approve several city matters
ELLISVILLE – Officials in this Jones County municipality are continuing to work to provide city services to its residents with the least inconvenience. The Ellisville Board of Aldermen voted unanimously during this week’s Ellisville Board of Aldermen Meeting.to approve several matters to help city operations. This week, Ellisville...
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
WDAM-TV
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 16-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.
WDAM-TV
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition...
Picayune Item
Several suspects arrested for drug violations
Several suspects were arrested for drug related violations by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department over the past few months. A case that occurred on April 29, at about 1:45 p.m., involved narcotics investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department going to a residence located at 2951 Jackson Landing Road to locate two suspects wanted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison.
WDAM-TV
Monticello man charged with child enticement in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Monticello man is facing charges after being arrested in an undercover child predator sting in Columbia. The Columbia Police Department conducted the undercover operation, targeting adults seeking to meet underage children for sexual purposes, on Friday, Aug. 12. CPD said Agent Lance Poirier of the...
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
SB Live Mississippi Top 10 countdown: No. 10 Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Ryan Earnest has been building something special at Laurel over the past couple of years, and there’s plenty of reasons to believe the Tornadoes might take the next step in this third season. Laurel finished with a 9-3 record last year, including a 5-2 mark in Region 3-5A. They cinched a share of ...
WDAM-TV
Laurel 2022 football schedule
8/27 – vs. Meridian – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – at D’Iberville – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Florence* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Brookhaven*...
Picayune Item
Crutchfield found guilty of murder in Lamar County
Purvis, MS, 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that on August 2, 2022, after a two day trial, Jason Foy Crutchfield, age 42, was found guilty by a Lamar County Jury of the charges of first degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon Following the verdict, Crutchfield was sentenced as an habitual offender to life in prison for murder and ten (10) years to serve for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon day for day.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, in April 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg,...
Hattiesburg man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday. According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m. He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was...
