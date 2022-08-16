Sandy police: Man, 19, arrested for retaliation against victim after alleged involvement with July 31 hate crime

WALLOWA COUNTY – (Release from Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office. Previously posted to the Elkhorn Media Group Facebook page.) On Monday, August 15, 2022, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned white, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado parked on the shoulder of Hurricane Creek Road near the trailhead. The registration plate came back to a felony vehicle belonging to Michael Grant Asman, age 35. Asman was a fugitive from Wasatch County, Utah where he was wanted for the murder of Julie Ann Burns on July 14, 2022. A warrant had been issued by the Fourth District Court in and for Wasatch County, Utah charging Michael Asman with Homicide on July 14, 2022, and his whereabouts were unknown.

1 DAY AGO