Sandy police: Man, 19, arrested for retaliation against victim after alleged involvement with July 31 hate crime

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Draper homicide suspect arrested; previously a wanted fugitive
A week after a shooting left one person dead in Draper, police arrested a suspect who they believe pulled the trigger.
ksl.com
Drug deal gone bad ended in fatal shooting in Draper, police say
DRAPER — Draper police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting during an apparent drug deal at an apartment complex last week. Alexis Federico Marquez, 21, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of murder. On Aug. 11, 33-year-old Remey Rowland,...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD gang unit arrests man, 24, on 4 felony charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit has arrested a 24-year-old man accused of illegally possessing a gun, drugs and a stolen truck. The investigation started at 2:23 a.m. Thursday when a SLCPD gang detective spotted a...
kjzz.com
21-year-old arrested after shocking ex-boyfriend's door handle, threatening child
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Deputies have now arrested a Herriman woman who is accused of shocking her ex-boyfriend's door handle and threatening her own child. Madeline Lopez, 21, was arrested and booked on charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and burglary of a vehicle. The...
ksl.com
Payson man already in prison for enticing minor sentenced in separate, similar case
LOGAN — A Payson man already serving up to 30 years for enticing a minor has been given additional prison sentences in a separate case involving similar crimes. Brayden Tousley, 26, pleaded guilty in 1st District Court to two counts of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony. In exchange, three additional counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Police search for missing Utah grandmother believed to be murdered
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the body of a missing 99-year-old woman who is suspected of being murdered in Nov. 2021. West Valley City Police says Maren Carlson is suspected of being murdered by her grandson, Garman Shaun Cunningham, 51. Authorities believe Carlson’s […]
ksl.com
West Bountiful man had 4 drugs in his system when he hit, killed bicyclist, charges say
FARMINGTON — There were four different drugs in Sean Douglas Mikesell's system when he hit two bikers with his pickup truck, killing one and injuring the other, according to charges filed Monday in 2nd District Court. The 29-year-old West Bountiful man is also a self-reported member of the criminal...
ksl.com
Orem man followed deputies, attempted to disarm one, police say
DUCHESNE — An Orem man convicted of breaking the windows of a police vehicle just a month ago has now been arrested and accused of following around deputes working at the Duchesne County Fair over the weekend and trying to take a deputy's gun. Dorian Malachi Mecham, 19, was...
POLICE: Man facing several charges after reckless chase through Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to flee from police. Lonnie Trujillo, 43, is facing one count of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Failure to Stop or Respond at Command of Police, one count of Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident, one count of […]
KUTV
Sister of South Salt Lake homicide suspect arrested accused of giving police false info
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An additional family member of three fugitive homicide suspects was arrested after police say she purposefully made false statements to obstruct the investigation. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with obstruction of justice on Aug....
kjzz.com
19-year-old charged with retaliation against witness in Sandy assault on gay teens
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 19-year-old man has been accused of retaliation against a Sandy family after his friend was arrested for allegedly punching a gay teenager. Hayden Perry Stowell was charged in 3rd District Court on Monday for hate crimes including retaliation against a victim and criminal mischief.
kjzz.com
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
HATE CRIME: Man involved in assault of gay Utah teen faces felony charge
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A young man was charged Monday with hate crimes for allegedly intimidating the family of a gay teen who was previously assaulted in front of his home in Sandy. Hayden Perry Stowell, 18, was charged with one count of Retaliation Against a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Hate Crime), a Third Degree […]
Suspects' sister arrested for obstructing justice in South Salt Lake homicide
The sister of two at-large suspects allegedly involved in a deadly shooting in South Salt Lake over three months ago has been arrested, becoming the fourth person accused of obstructing justice.
KSLTV
Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2019 stabbing of his ‘best friend’
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who killed his landlord in 2019 was found guilty of first-degree felony murder Tuesday by a jury. Jesse Joel Bruce, 44, stabbed his housemate Cory Haney, who was 40, to death in 2019 in a house in Salt Lake City’s Avenues neighborhood at 797 E. Northcliffe Drive.
kslnewsradio.com
Two people dead in Taylorsville after shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police have confirmed that two people are dead following an early morning shooting. Both victims were found in the area of 3600 W. and 4600 S. Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
KUTV
Court docs: Members of 'Kingston polygamist family' involved in Sandy hate crimes
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — New charging documents are shedding light on the people accused of committing hate crimes in Sandy, and one activist believes their involvement is no coincidence. As KUTV 2News has previously reported, a young gay couple was harassed, punched, and called homophobic slurs on July 30....
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased Individual Believed to be Homicide Suspect from Utah
Man wanted for murder of Heber City mother found dead
Gephardt Daily
