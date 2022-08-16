ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclists could be made to have registration plates and insurance – report

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Person cycling on road in Wimbledon, south London Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

Bikes could be made to have registration plates and insurance as ministers weigh up bringing speed limits for cyclists into line with those for drivers.

The government is also considering the possibility of cyclists receiving licence penalty points and fines if they break speed limits or run red lights, the Daily Mail reported.

It comes as the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, proposed a Whitehall review of how cyclists who flout the law can be tracked down by police.

“Somewhere where cyclists are actually not breaking the law is when they speed, and that cannot be right, so I absolutely propose extending speed limit restrictions to cyclists,” he said. “Particularly where you’ve got 20mph limits on increasing numbers of roads, cyclists can easily exceed those, so I want to make speed limits apply to cyclists.

“That obviously does then lead you into the question of ‘well, how are you going to recognise the cyclist, do you need registration plates and insurance and that sort of thing’. So I’m proposing there should be a review of insurance and how you actually track cyclists who do break the laws [via identifiable markings].”

There has been an increase in people using bicycles to get around in recent years and it is understood the government is keen to implement any new rules in 20mph zones in particular.

Mandatory insurance for cyclists is also on the table, with Shapps keen to set up a review despite the fact he may no longer be in his role when a new prime minister is elected by Conservative party members on 5 September.

He added: “I don’t want to stop people from getting on their bike. It’s a fantastic way to travel, we’ve seen a big explosion of cycling during Covid and since, I think it has lots of health benefits.

“But I see no reason why cyclists should break the road laws, why they should speed, why they should bust red lights and be able to get away with it.”

If riders injure or kill pedestrians, mandatory insurance would allow the victims or their families to secure compensation in the same way they could make claims if someone was hit by a car or van.

It is not the first time in recent weeks the transport secretary has targeted cyclists. Earlier this month he said legislation was needed to “impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care”.

Guest
4d ago

Kinda torn here…if you cyclists rode single file and abided by the rules of the road, fine…no problem…BUT, when you scream you have equal rights to the road, then plates and insurance should follow. I can buy a car for $3,000 and have to pay personal property taxes on it and maintain insurance. You can buy a bike for the same price and pay nothing but claim you have every right?

Reply(15)
83
Just a helpful friend
4d ago

as they should, then use the money to create wider roads for the cyclists. this should help them stay single file and where they are supposed to be.

Reply(6)
46
Mel
4d ago

I've wanted this for awhile, as well as requiring a license for use on streets with the speed limit over 25. There should be a basic test because some of these cyclists seem to think no rules apply to them (stop signs, red lights, hand signaling, lights at night, single file). I once watched a child wobbling on her bicycle next to her mom with a group of cyclists. It's fine to include your children but this parent had placed the child between her and the traffic. If that child had fallen over, she'd likely be dead, falling into traffic instead of the grass next to the road. Auto drivers also suck but at least they occasionally get citations.

Reply
31
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn urges west to stop arming Ukraine

Jeremy Corbyn has urged western countries to stop arming Ukraine, and claimed he was criticised over antisemitism because of his stance on Palestine, in a TV interview likely to underscore Keir Starmer’s determination not to readmit him to the Labour party. “Pouring arms in isn’t going to bring about...
POLITICS
