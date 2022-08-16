During his weekly Team Kentucky update this afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear provided some updates regarding flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. Now 94 travel trailers that we have been able to move and are setting up or have set up in Jenny Wiley, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground, and Crockettsville Campground,” said Beshear. “You can apply for that sheltering program through our flood resource page on the website.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO