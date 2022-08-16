ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Justin Logan’s forecast: Below-average temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky is sandwiched between an upper-level low to our northeast and another disturbance coming out of the Midwest. The latter disturbance will bring some rain to far western Kentucky and send some clouds into the remainder of the state today. While most of our...
Kentucky State Fair returns for 2022

The Kentucky State Fair is back in full effect after opening its gates Thursday in Louisville. Regardless of where you are from, the state fair is an exciting time for sure with officials saying Kentucky may have the best state fair in the entire country.
Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery

During his weekly Team Kentucky update this afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear provided some updates regarding flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. Now 94 travel trailers that we have been able to move and are setting up or have set up in Jenny Wiley, Carr Creek, Mine Made Campground, and Crockettsville Campground,” said Beshear. “You can apply for that sheltering program through our flood resource page on the website.”
