Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ozarks First.com
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Weather Pattern Remains Mild
After a gorgeous day across the Ozarks, temperatures will be bottoming out in the upper 50s or low 60s with mostly clear skies. The weather pattern continues to be mild through the weekend and below average tomorrow for the next seven days. Isolated shower and storm chance tomorrow evening. Friday...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Next wave of heavy rain develops tonight over Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas. College students are returning to Springfield for …. Neighbors fight to keep houses from turning into …. Five West Plains teachers charged with abuse, child …. Sharing Stories of the Crossroads speaks with the …. Supporting cats...
Ozarks First.com
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Comments / 0