Sudha Jayaprabhu
2d ago

Remove Bible from schools and send kids to Jail. Why do you think there is shootings in the schools. I don’t know when you guys are going to learn.

The stand
2d ago

just like Hitler, dictator style learning, only what we tell you regardless if true or not oh and skip the truth

Tellittomynuts
2d ago

Go ahead take God out of schools. We don't have enough of these kids fighting stealing killing. Crazy how nobody understands why.

