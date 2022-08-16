PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO