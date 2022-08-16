Read full article on original website
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
Man who died after eating raw oysters in Florida was formerly from Collin County
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Two people have died – including a man reportedly from Dallas – of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida, according to the Associated Press. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. The Pensacola News Journal identified the Dallas man as Rodney Jackson,...
Huge tornado forms over Gulf of Mexico off Destin beach
A tornado formed over the Gulf of Mexico off a Florida beach and it was captured on video.
Will this be the year of no hurricanes?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
Eutylone, a synthetic psychoactive bath salt, making deadly mark in Florida
TAMPA (CBS Miami) A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida is causing more deadly overdoses than anywhere else in the country: Eutylone, a psychoactive bath salt, is making a mark in the state. “We’re just starting to see it and we’re already seeing overdose deaths from it,” said Footprints Beachside...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WATCH: Waterspout forms off Fort Walton Beach
Our weather camera in Fort Walton Beach caught an amazing sight Tuesday morning.
Watch video of massive hammerhead shark at Orange Beach scare swimmers out of water
A large hammerhead shark was caught on video this week splashing very close to shore at Orange Beach. The shark, estimated to be about 10 feet long, was chasing stingrays in the shallow water on a sunny day. Swimmers can be seen running to shore as they realize what's causing the splashing.
Pensacola man arrested for taking photos underneath women’s skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested for taking photos underneath female’s skirts at a thrift store, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On June 20, deputies responded to a thrift store on the 5700-block of North W. Street for a disturbance, according to a release sent by ECSO. The release […]
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?
stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
WATCH: Crazy video shows shooting at Florida gas station
The shooting happened early Sunday morning at 2:50 a.m. at a gas station in the 8300 block of Thomas Drive.
Bezo’s Blue Origin ship leaves Pensacola waters, could be scrapped
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Blue Origin ship Jacklyn, which was docked in Pensacola for almost four years, may be scrapped. The 600-foot former cargo ship was initially undergoing a retrofit so it could serve as a landing platform for a rocket. The decision to pull the ship from Pensacola was made by Blue […]
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
Talking With Tami
Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida
My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
Florida man is thankful to be alive after an alligator attack caught on drone cam
J.C. Laverde was able to fight off an alligator attack. Although he's got at least another surgery in the future, he said he's thankful to be alive.
