Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
mypanhandle.com

Will this be the year of no hurricanes?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Eutylone, a synthetic psychoactive bath salt, making deadly mark in Florida

TAMPA (CBS Miami) A new synthetic drug emerging in Florida is causing more deadly overdoses than anywhere else in the country: Eutylone, a psychoactive bath salt, is making a mark in the state. “We’re just starting to see it and we’re already seeing overdose deaths from it,” said Footprints Beachside...
thewestsidegazette.com

Slavery in Florida Lost Black History

The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPTV

Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox

STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
STUART, FL
Evie M.

Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
BAGDAD, FL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Talking With Tami

Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

