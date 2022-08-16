GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is in for some cooler temperatures and sunny skies as the week comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecasting a high of 82 today with a north wind of 7 to 17 mph. Gusts may reach 24 mph. Tonight’s skies will remain mostly clear as the low falls to around 53. Winds will continue to come from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO