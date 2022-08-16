Read full article on original website
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Cooler temps, sunny skies dominate Gillette’s weekend forecast
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is in for some cooler temperatures and sunny skies as the week comes to an end. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, is forecasting a high of 82 today with a north wind of 7 to 17 mph. Gusts may reach 24 mph. Tonight’s skies will remain mostly clear as the low falls to around 53. Winds will continue to come from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport to hold free vehicles show Saturday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport will host its second annual Wings and Wheels event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 20. Visitors can tour the new General Aviation facility and see cars, motorcycles, airplanes and other vehicles with wheels for free. The event will also feature a ribbon cutting for the new General Aviation Terminal at 1 p.m., an airport representative said Tuesday.
Fire Wednesday damages Mountain Peak Builders truck, Best Equity building
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway 14-16 in Gillette led to minor damage to a building and significant damage to the vehicle, Campbell County Fire Department reported. Firefighters responded at 4:18 p.m. to a fire in the 600 block of North Highway 14-16, the department’s...
Campbell County divorces through August 18
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Aug. 6 through Aug. 18. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Angela...
Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14...
2 Dead After Pickup Collides With Car in Northeast Wyoming
Two people were killed and another person injured after a pickup collided with a car near Wright late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near milepost 138 on Wyoming 387. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Oklahoma resident Michael Brasch was headed south when he crossed the centerline,...
North-Central Wyoming State Legislative 2022 Primary Election Results
Three of the four incumbents in state house districts in Sheridan and Johnson counties as well as the one State Senate District that was on the primary ballot, will keep their spots in the Wyoming Legislature for the next 2 years. The remaining house district won’t be officially decided until...
Knutson, Ford, McCreery advance to General Election in county commission race
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Butch Knutson, Jim Ford, and Kelley McCreery will appear on the General Election ballot this fall after winning their 2022 Republican bid for Campbell County Commissioner in the 2022 Primary Election. With the unofficial results announced Aug. 16, the three new candidates have defeated sitting Commissioners...
Man dies in Wyoming prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo. According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Uncontested races and candidates’ profile links for Campbell County Primary ballot races
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Campbell County’s Primary Election ballot for which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here....
Sheridan sheriff: 2 men reportedly involved in Fox Park break-in now in Campbell jail
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday that that two men law enforcement say were involved in a break-in that was reported Aug. 10 near Fox Park in Gillette were delivered Tuesday to Campbell County Detention Center after spending time in Sheridan’s jail.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Aug. 17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Hit and run, Aug. 16, Second Street and Gillette Avenue, GPD. A 24-year-old...
Campbell undersheriff: Driver in American Road head-on collision will receive citation
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A driver involved in a head-on crash Aug. 12 on American Road will be issued a citation for failure to maintain a travel lane, Campbell County Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said today. The 38-year-old woman said she last remembered turning down the radio in the the maroon...
Voting guide for Campbell County Primary Election
GILLETTE, Wyo. — County 17 has created a comprehensive election guide that lists all candidates running in Campbell County’s Primary Election in 2022. Election Day voting will take place today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, we’ve enabled candidates to describe their platforms in their own words...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Aug. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Scott Matheny wins bid for sheriff in primary
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Scott Matheny has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Sheriff and will advance to the fall General Election. Matheny defeated sheriff-hopeful and former sheriff’s office sergeant Janaia Hyland with 6,840 votes to Hyland’s 4,755, according to the unofficial 2022...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (8/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Aug. 17:. At 9:31 a.m. to Mountain Meadows Lane for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patients care while on scene. At 12:23 p.m. to Brorby Boulevard for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Aug. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Aug. 13, Chad Road, Wright, CCSO. A 66-year-old woman reported at 6:38...
Paul Wallem wins primary election bid for coroner, Nathan Henkes wins county attorney
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Paul Wallem has won his Republican Primary Election bid for another four-year term as Campbell County Coroner while Nathan Henkes has unseated Mitch Damsky for a shot at Campbell County Attorney in the fall General Election. With the unofficial results in, Wallem has defeated candidate Tracy...
