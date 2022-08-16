ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts

By Bradley Zimmerman
 2 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month.

Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars were stolen from Taylorville and an additional dozen cars were broken into on July 9 ; none of those cars were locked and the two that were stolen had their keys inside. The stolen cars were later recovered.

Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettlekamp said that probable cause was developed to charge Neal with burglary on Monday. Neal was identified thanks to video camera footage submitted by Christian County citizens, for which Kettlekamp expressed his gratitude. He also said he appreciated the assistance of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and and the U.S. Marshals Service in this investigation.

