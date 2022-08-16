Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Study: US will have an ‘extreme heat belt’ in 30 years; Where NC sits
Maps from the First Street Foundation show which states and counties are expected to face perilous heatwaves in 2053.
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
How will La Niña impact fall in North Carolina?
(WGHP) – Meteorologists consistently speak about how global weather patterns can influence weather on a smaller scale. What does this mean exactly? Well, let’s dive into a global weather pattern known as La Niña. What is La Niña? La Niña is essentially the cooling of sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, along […]
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 tigers from ‘Tiger King’ moved to North Carolina sanctuary
PITTSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three tigers who resided at the infamous Tiger King Park, from the hit 2020 Netflix series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” have found a new home in the Tar Heel State. These three tigers were among a total of 68 big cats that have been rescued from Tiger King Park […]
Large metal object falls from sky over Maine state capitol, nearly hits police worker
The object, weighing between 6 and 7 pounds, is believed to be a piece of aircraft debris that fell from “a large airliner on an international route,” the state’s Department of Public Safety announced.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
SLED: Upstate man arrested for obstructing justice
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a Greenville man for obstructing justice. According to SLED, Brian Joseph Stoltie, 42, was extradited from the Pennslyvania Department of Corrections to face this charge in South Carolina. We previously reported that in 2019, Stoltie was charged with attempted murder following a deputy-involved […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
NC tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board tightened regulations for precinct observers Tuesday to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously voted to approve temporary rules for the upcoming […]
Report: Beaufort County among counties seeing highest boost from visitor spending in 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Visitor spending in 2021 rose in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties, according to a new report released Wednesday from the N.C. Department of Commerce. Among the counties that saw the biggest increase was Beaufort County. Beaufort County’s spending increases by visitors from 2020 were third highest among the top five […]
When can NC expect Medicare changes from the Inflation Reduction Act?
Now that the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law, many people in North Carolina will get financial help when it comes to health care.
5,000 former ITT students in NC to have $93 million in loan debt forgiven
More than 5,000 North Carolinians who attended ITT Technical Institute will have the rest of their federal student loans canceled, Attorney General Josh Stein said.
Comments / 0