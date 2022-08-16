ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa's Katy Trail Bridge can't be rebuilt after fire

By Justin Ayer
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
A fire that destroyed the Katy Trail Bridge on Sunday is under investigation.

The fire marked the second historic Tulsa bridge along a popular trail to burn over the last couple of years. The Osage Prairie Bridge burned in 2020.

“It's unfortunate that something historic whether it’s ill intent or not…but on top of that, present day it’s removed an option for people in this community to navigate and utilize to get downtown," said Doogie Roux, a cyclist and mobility consultant.

Firefighters are investigating the cause, but call the bridge a complete loss as detour signs are posted at the front and back.

River Parks Authority President Max Myers said the bridge can't be rebuilt, though contractors might be able to replace it with a concrete block that could take months to put in place.

