$3.9 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
IM Cannabis To Raise Up To $5M Via Private Placement Led By Management
IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC IMCC is undertaking a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5 million. The offering, which is expected to close in one or more tranches, will be led by the company's management team, including Oren Shuster, CEO, and Marc Lustig, chairman of the company.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As FOMC Meeting Restores Worries: Analyst Warns We Could Be In For A 'Big Dump'
Top cryptocurrencies declined Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 2.4% to $1.1 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum were in the red at press time after minutes from the July policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated that the central bank would maintain its hawkish course until inflation decreases significantly.
Coinbase Could Shut Down Ethereum Staking Due To Regulatory Risks, CEO Says
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong will likely opt to shut down Ethereum (ETH) staking rather than comply with OFAC’s requirements to censor the blockchain. While decentralization attempts to make Ethereum censorship-resistant, Coinbase is estimated to hold a 15% market share in ETH assets. Being that Coinbase owns such a large share, the company has the potential to assist in censorship of Ethereum’s base-layer protocol.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Why Tesla Stock Will Be More Affordable Next Week
The Elon Musk-led mega-EV company Tesla Inc TSLA announced on Aug. 5 its intention to split its stock just two years after completing another stock split. With the 3-1 split just a week away, here’s what you need to know about it. What's Happening: Aug. 25 is when Tesla...
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Kohl's Has 'Competitive Advantages' Via Full-Family Offering, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on Kohl's Corp KSS with a price target of $35.00. The analyst said the company reported a Q2 EPS of $1.11, mostly in-line with the estimate of $1.12. Telsey added that the 8.1% revenue decline matched the company's guidance...
DoorDash Reportedly Terminates Long-Term Collaboration With Walmart, Shares Fall
DoorDash, Inc DASH is ending its years-long partnership with Walmart Inc WMT to deliver groceries and other products from stores to customers, effective September, the Business Insider reports. DoorDash reportedly stopped working with Walmart "as it was no longer mutually beneficial" and " focused on its long-term customer relationships." The...
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1167% In A Day
A significant amount of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was burned over the last 24 hours. What Happened: The Shiba Inu burn rate surged 1167% on Thursday, as per data from token burn tracking portal Shibburn. Data shows that over $181 million worth of SHIB tokens were sent to a burn wallet...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author To Buy This Financial Asset: 'Time To Open My Mind'
Even as the equity market scripts a turnaround, a famous investor has had a change of heart regarding investment options. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki said, after listening to author Harry Dent, he is buying two-year U.S. Treasury notes. Dent, who often predicts the direction of the stock market and economy, suggested on his YouTube channel late last week that the market is about to crash.
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
What Are The Best-Performing Marijuana Stocks? These Investors Will Tell All At Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference
Despite regulatory hurdles, the experienced and engaged cannabis investors nominated for this year's Benzinga's Cannabis Investors Award are making it possible for everyone to tap into the market's potential. After the overwhelming success of Benzinga's 4/20 Miami event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Chicago on September 13-14.
Dow Falls 60 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 60 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 0.19% to 33,917.28 while the NASDAQ rose 0.24% to 12,968.90. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.12% to 4,279.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.4% on...
U.S. Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Drops
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after closing slightly higher in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Deere & Company DE, Foot Locker, Inc. FL and The Buckle, Inc. BKE. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak...
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
$92 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Also Check Out Other 3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying
U.S. initial jobless claims dropped by 2,000 to 250,000 the week ended August 13th. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
