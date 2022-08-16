ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: Learning a brand-new sport isn’t always easy

The game of pickleball (PB) has become quite the rage. It is very popular across the country and in my hood in Franklin, as well. I have been playing tennis off and on since high school but decided to try out this new sport, since it is so in vogue. It is a game with elements of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
FRANKLIN, TN
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

First ‘WillCo Sports Power Hour’ highlights defending champs, new coach

Monday welcomed back the “WillCo Sports Power Hour” for its second year. The live show broadcasts each Monday night at Tony’s Eat and Drink in Franklin from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is hosted by Gateway Tire’s Garth Bouldin and the Williamson Herald’s Charles Pulliam. The first show featured local soccer, cross country and football stars Monday as well as Williamson County Schools Athletic Director Darrin Joines.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
MIAMI, FL
williamsonherald.com

Herald, WAKM working to bring multimedia coverage to football

The two local media outlets with the longest commitments to high school sports in Williamson County are working together to bring multimedia coverage to a new level for the 2022 season, with a focus on the county’s biggest game each week. Opening with the “Battle of 840” Friday night...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Soccer: Page prevails in early-season showdown against Knights

FRANKLIN — Gabby Rainey summarized Tuesday’s season-opening soccer match victory best. “I’m excited we won, but I definitely think we will be running tomorrow,” the Page High School senior goalkeeper said after the Patriots held off visiting Nolensville 5-3 to open the 2022 campaign. The first...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: New ceiling keeps Page locked in

FRANKLIN – Charles Rathbone just recently watched the Class 5A BlueCross Bowl state football championship for the first time since being on the sidelines in the title game. The veteran coach, who is entering his 12th season leading Page High School, guided the Patriots into the school’s first final in December, but the Rudderville boys ran out of time in a second-half comeback, falling to Powell 42-34.
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood Academy mourning after passing of recent graduate Luke Knox

Longtime Brentwood Academy football coach Cody White remembers Luke Knox and how close he and his senior teammates were leading up to the Eagles' 2017 Division II-AAA state championship. “They all just meshed so well together, and he was an absolute pleasure to be around,” White said of the 2018...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Roundup: Local volleyball, soccer and golf results

The Brentwood High School volleyball team opened the season Tuesday in Nashville by battling past host Father Ryan in five sets. The Bruins posted a 25-15, 25-21, 17-25, 21-25, 15-11 victory. Ashley Miller blasted 23 kills and had three blocks, while Dylan Sulcer guided the offense with 50 assists and...
NASHVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Drowning reported at Tims Ford Lake Monday evening

Franklin County first responders from multiple agencies and departments answered the call for help on Monday evening when an as yet unidentified Nashville man went under the water- and did not resurface- after trying to swim across a narrow channel between two near coastlines on Tims Ford Lake. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Football: Independence begins Stidham era loaded with potential

THOMPSON'S STATION – When Scott Stidham’s youngest son wrapped up his high school career last season, the new Independence High School football head coach admitted he wasn’t necessarily looking to leave his program after 11 seasons at South Gibson in Medina, Tennessee. The opportunity to coach the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE

