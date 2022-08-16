ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale

This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
Need a Cup of Joe? Bozeman’s Guide For Great Coffee

Locals around here are game for coffee at all times of the day. Need to wake up? Coffee. Need to stay up to study? Coffee. It's a drink that almost everyone loves. The Bozeman area has enough coffee shops to satisfy any coffee lover's needs. We have you covered if you want an americano, mocha, cold brew, or simple drip coffee. Whether you are rushing to work or taking your time to sit down and enjoy your coffee, the coffee houses in Bozeman are amazing.
Made With Love! Ultimate Guide to Bozeman’s Most Irresistible Pie

Fall is right around the corner, and if you're craving a slice of delicious homemade pie, we're here to help. Once the weather starts cooling down, there's nothing that beats a hot cup of coffee and a warm slice of pie. As Forrest Gump would say, those two things go together like peas and carrots. Some traditional fall favorites include apple pie and pumpkin pie, but your pie options are far from limited in the Bozeman area.
4 Ways to be a Better, Smarter Tourist in Montana

No matter where you visit in Montana, the price of vacationing has certainly increased. We even took the time to breakdown the cost of a vacation in Bozeman specifically and that sort of blew our minds. But that lists of costs got us thinking: Are there ways to not only be a smart traveler but perhaps same some money too? Yes.
XL Country 100.7

8 Excellent Spots to See the Northern Lights Near Bozeman

Experts are predicting a strong geomagnetic storm, and the aurora borealis could put on quite the show for Montanans Wednesday through Friday. Clear skies are in the forecast for the rest of the week in Bozeman, so you should have a good chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm is predicted on August 17 but is expected to escalate to G3 (Strong) geomagnetic storm on August 18.
I Have Loved Madison County Since My First Cast at 5 Years Old

The person I am today (for better or worse) owes a lot to the town of Ennis, Montana and the Madison Valley as a whole. That place shaped my childhood in all the best ways. Ennis has been on my mind a lot recently because my dad's best friend, a long time guide and outfitter south of Cameron, just turned 90 years old. Gordon Patton is a wonderful, knowledgeable good 'ole boy who has not only been an excellent steward of the Madison Valley for decades, but has taught thousands of people how to fly fish.
This Magical Fairy Village is a Fascinating Montana Treasure

There are many things in Montana that might surprise you, but this magical fairy village in Bozeman has quickly become an annual favorite. The Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village is a place to let your imagination run wild. It's unlike anything else you'll find in Montana. The folks at Random Acts of Silliness have partnered with Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Bozeman Parks and Recreation for the 3rd Annual Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village.
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
1975 Cattle Rustling Movie Filmed in Paradise Valley is a Classic

Nearly 50 years ago, a half-century before the premiere of the wildly popular series 'Yellowstone', another Western was hitting the silver screen with the backdrop of Paradise Valley as a film set. The movie is Rancho Deluxe, starring Jeff Bridges and Sam Waterson. Filming began in the spring of 1974 in the Livingston area.
New Luxurious Condos in Bozeman Start at Over $1 Million

Bozeman's housing prices continue to rise, and there has been little relief for hopeful home-buyers. Every now and then, I like to take a look at real estate listings in the Bozeman area to keep track of what's happening in the housing market. Every time I look, I see several homes, apartments, and condos listed at well over $1,000,000.
Bozeman’s Best Duck Ponds, and How to Keep Them That Way

Grab some frozen peas (not bread!) and enjoy these duck ponds in the Bozeman area. Sometimes it's nice to be a kid again and relax beside a good duck pond. I've always enjoyed watching them doing their duck things, along with other birds that make our ponds their home. Herons and cranes are an added bonus in my book but I'm not picky. I visit our duck ponds just to chill out for a few minutes...whatever wildlife is there at the time is fine with me.
Climber rescued from Granite Peak after falling

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A climber who was rendered immobile after falling was rescued from Granite Peak on Wednesday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s Heli Team flew to Park County for the rescue and worked with the Comms Team, Park County Sheriff's Office, Montana, Civil Air Patrol and Life Flight Network to help the patient.
