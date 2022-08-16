Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York CityGlobeTrooper.comNew York City, NY
Related
Two Unclaimed Lottery Tickets Worth $8,000,000 Soon to Expire in New York City, Jackson Heights
NEW YORK, NY – Attention Jackson Heights and Upper Manhattan: Two unclaimed winning New York...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
15 Displaced From 3 NYC Homes After Fire Melts Siding, Injures Firefighters
A late-night fire made quick work of a Staten Island block, significantly damaging at least three homes and leaving at least 15 people without a roof over their head. In the span of 90 minutes, the fire jumped from the first structure to three neighboring residences on Pitney Avenue. Only three of the homes suffered damage bad enough to displace families.
NBC New York
Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown
Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NBC New York
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
NBC New York
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 64, loses consciousness after hit in head with rock in random subway station attack
A 64-year-old man lost consciousness after being hit in the head with a rock during a random attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, authorities said.
NBC New York
Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty
Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
NBC New York
Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Neighborhood Caught in Late-Night Shooting
A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday. Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough. A group had gathered outside on East 165th...
Video: Watch dolphins play with kayakers in the Hudson River
While Rockaway Beach is dealing with its share of shark sightings, over in the Hudson River, boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders are being treated to magical dolphin sightings. A video of one such dolphin encounter that a kayaker in the Hudson recorded this week has gone viral. In the video, a...
Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School
Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
Comments / 0