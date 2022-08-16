ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

15 Displaced From 3 NYC Homes After Fire Melts Siding, Injures Firefighters

A late-night fire made quick work of a Staten Island block, significantly damaging at least three homes and leaving at least 15 people without a roof over their head. In the span of 90 minutes, the fire jumped from the first structure to three neighboring residences on Pitney Avenue. Only three of the homes suffered damage bad enough to displace families.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown

Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges

The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria

Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Secret NYC

17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show

Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty

Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY

