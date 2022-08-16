ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

rollingout.com

Kim Kardashian may be able to free this Atlanta rapper from jail

Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight for something other than her looks, She’s also widely recognized for helping free prisoners from jail, and she might have just set her sights on a new target. On July 20, Kardashian sent out a tweet that said “#FreeGunna,” with the free...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday

At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges

Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
ATLANTA, GA
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Law & Crime

Ex-Correctional Officer in Florida Arrested for Allegedly Heading Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Ring

Authorities in Florida this week announced the takedown of a large-scale drug trafficking ring allegedly headed by a former state correctional officer. Christina Michelle Guess, 44, an ex-prison guard with the Florida Department of Corrections, was taken into custody along with her alleged supplier and several underlings and charged with a slew of felonies, including trafficking in 200 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Rapper Mystikal accused of choking and pouring rubbing alcohol on woman before raping her

GONZALES, La. (TCD) -- Fifty-one-year-old rapper Mystikal was arrested and booked on several criminal charges after he allegedly choked a woman and then raped her. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, July 30, at approximately 11:58 p.m., deputies responded to a call at a local hospital about a patient who was allegedly the victim of a sexual assault and suffered "minor injuries during the attack." Deputies identified Mystikal, whose birth name is Michael Tyler, as the suspect and took him into custody.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
thesource.com

New Prison Photo Of Casanova Surfaces Online

Incarcerated Brooklyn emcee Caswell “Casanova” Senior is sitting in a federal detention facility after pleading guilty to racketeering and drug distribution charges earlier this year. Now, a new photo of Casanova behind bars has surfaced online. Cas seems to be in good spirits from the look of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge

Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne Mourns The Officer Who Saved His Life At 12 Years Old

Lil Wayne is grieving the passing of Robert Hoobler, the former New Orleans cop who saved his life following a suicide attempt with a gun at 12 years old. The 65-year-old’s body was found in his Old Jefferson home on Friday (July 22). After Lil Wayne got wind of the news, he took his mourning to Instagram to share his sentiments about the hero of his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
E! News

Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting

Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
MIAMI, FL
Distractify

Rapper JayDaYoungan Passed Away at Just 24 Years Old

Over the last half decade, one of rap's biggest rising stars has been JayDaYoungan. The Louisiana-born wordsmith had established quite a following in just a short period of time and released a slew of fan-favorite records such as Forever 23 and Endless Pain. Unfortunately, JayDaYoungan died in his home state...
BOGALUSA, LA
The Independent

Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching

A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS

