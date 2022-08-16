Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Aaron Rodgers’ immediate reaction to getting clamped by Saints in joint practice
The Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints are having joint practices during training camp this week. It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Packers offense looked really bad, as the Saints defense locked them up. After a failed two-minute drill by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense, Rodgers gave props where they were due.
Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Romeo Doubs, Jordan Love speak out after Aaron Rodgers callout, Packers’ private meeting
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. It makes sense, then, that the star would demand the best from his teammates on offense. So when the Green Bay Packers’ young wide receivers struggled during practice, Rodgers made sure to call them out both internally and externally. How did the wide receivers react […] The post Romeo Doubs, Jordan Love speak out after Aaron Rodgers callout, Packers’ private meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers sets ‘realistic’ goals for Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon that will have fantasy football managers salivating
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes in his running backs, and he will have to be confident in them, particularly in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, who are expected to have their roles expanded in the 2022 NFL season following some key departures on offense. With wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling no longer calling Lambeau Field home, Rodgers expressed his desire to see both Jones and Dillon seeing the field at the same time more often in the coming season, believing that the Packers’ passing attack will benefit more with those two tailbacks receiving increased workload on that front (h/t Zach Kruse of USA Today).
Aaron Rodgers not happy with Romeo Doubs after interception in Wednesday’s Packers practice
Aaron Rodgers wants nothing less than perfection from his receiving corps. Having a quarterback like Rodgers is a luxury for the Green Bay Packers, but that also means a demand for a high level of quality of work from him and from the pieces he works with on the offensive side of the ball. During a Packers practice Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers’ desire for excellency on the field manifested anew when he showed his frustrations following an interception on a pass that was supposed to be for Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs.
Comments / 0