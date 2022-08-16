City plans to crack down on parking ticket violations

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins informed the public on Friday, in his Mayor's Minute column, the city plans to have parking officers install five Barnacle devices a week until overdue tickets are paid.

As of Friday, there were 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the amount of $204,000. Starting immediately, the city will be looking at vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets. When found, they will be immobilized with the Barnacle or the old-fashioned "boot."

If individuals have unpaid parking tickets, Collins said they can avoid the boot by paying the tickets or entering a payment plan.

"There’s a huge number of unpaid parking tickets we have in Cheyenne," he said. "Last winter, we did an amnesty period and then started to immobilize vehicles that had very large unpaid balances."

In the first four months, officers installed the Barnacle system 21 times and collected $30,249 from parking tickets. The system requires at least five installations monthly to break even on the cost of the system.