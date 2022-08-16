ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

City plans to crack down on parking ticket violations

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JM3w2_0hJjeQ5e00

CHEYENNE – Mayor Patrick Collins informed the public on Friday, in his Mayor's Minute column, the city plans to have parking officers install five Barnacle devices a week until overdue tickets are paid.

As of Friday, there were 3,400 unpaid parking tickets in the amount of $204,000. Starting immediately, the city will be looking at vehicles with three or more unpaid parking tickets. When found, they will be immobilized with the Barnacle or the old-fashioned "boot."

If individuals have unpaid parking tickets, Collins said they can avoid the boot by paying the tickets or entering a payment plan.

"There’s a huge number of unpaid parking tickets we have in Cheyenne," he said. "Last winter, we did an amnesty period and then started to immobilize vehicles that had very large unpaid balances."

In the first four months, officers installed the Barnacle system 21 times and collected $30,249 from parking tickets. The system requires at least five installations monthly to break even on the cost of the system.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGAB AM 650

City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle

The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Cars
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Cheyenne, WY
Traffic
KGAB AM 650

Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.

Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets
KGAB AM 650

The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In

Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
CBS Denver

Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
capcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Tom Lacock Wins As Best Wyoming Election Guesser

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tom Lacock of Cheyenne, was one of three contestants who just had one race wrong in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary in the contest conducted by Cowboy State Daily to see who is the best. Lacock’s day job is with AARP where he handles communications and state advocacy.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

NWS Cheyenne radar to be down for maintenance

CHEYENNE, WY — A weather radar that covers much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle will be offline for a week beginning Thursday, Aug. 18. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Cheyenne says their radar is being shut down for approximately seven days for maintenance. During its downtime, officials say the radar's generator, fuel tanks and accompanying components will be replaced.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy