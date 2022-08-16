ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mineola, TX
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Lindale, TX
County
Smith County, TX
City
Marshall, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake

A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Over 3 pounds of weed, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Garcia
inforney.com

Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas. The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Marijuana#Blotter#Bookings#Sm
KLTV

Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
RUSK, TX
inforney.com

Two East Texas teenagers dead, one other injured in Wood County crash

Two East Texas teenagers were killed and one other person was injured in a crash in Wood County on Thursday night. Ginger B. Durham, 18, of Mineola, and a 16-year-old male from Alba, died when their cars collided on Highway 69, about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Tyler Loop

Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait

Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist

CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy