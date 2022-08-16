Read full article on original website
Related
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Stalking Ex-Girlfriend
A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.
Over 9 grams of meth seized in Smith County, 1 arrested
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Over 9 grams of meth were seized in Smith County Thursday night, and one person is now in custody, according to officials. A Smith County Constable Precinct 4 deputy stopped to check a suspicious vehicle on Chapman Road when officials said the driver was found passed out in the front […]
Cumby Man Accused Of Shooting Toward A Sulphur Springs Residence
A 44-year-old Cumby man was accused of shooting toward a residence Tuesday evening. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta and Sgt. Chad Norris responded at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street. The suspect was reported to have been in a red Toyota.
Jury finds Cody Roberts not guilty of 2018 murder in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man who was on trial after being accused of capital murder was found not guilty by a jury on Thursday in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County District Clerk’s Office. Cody Roberts was previously charged with capital murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Trevor Lawson, who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Illegal Dumping Near Sulphur Springs Lake
A 67-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of illegal dumping near Sulphur Springs Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson was advised Aug. 17, 2022, that James Hurley Cork had been identified as a suspect in an investigation into illegal dumping of a large amount of sheetrock at the end of County Road 4703 near Sulphur Springs Lake. Wilkerson traveled to CR 4703, where he observed sheetrock along with other miscellaneous waste had indeed been dumped.
KLTV
Two arrested in connection with burglary, burning of Anderson County home
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 2 hours ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
Scam call asking for payment, impersonating police officer, according to Smith County Sheriff
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDIOTR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022 and does not relate to the story. The Smith County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be cautious of a scam caller impersonating a sergeant with the Tyler Police Department. These scam callers will...
Over 3 pounds of weed, multiple drugs, guns seized by Rusk County officials
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two individuals at a Garrison residence Thursday, seizing large quantities of suspected controlled substances, pounds of suspected marijuana and firearms. In a statement, law enforcement said a search warrant was executed at 6571 CR 3181 East. The search warrant resulted from […]
RELATED PEOPLE
inforney.com
Sheriff’s office warns Smith County residents of recent telephone scam
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning local residents about a new phone scam circulating in East Texas. The scammers are targeting residents by impersonating law enforcement, telling the person they have missed a court summons and have a warrant out for their arrest, according to a release from Smith County Sheriff’s Office.
Son of Tyler pastor arrested, accused of stealing from same couple as father
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father. Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was […]
KLTV
Tyler gang member to spend 3 years in prison over gun found during traffic stop
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who the U.S. District Attorney’s Office says is a member of the Eight Trey Gangster Crips has been sentenced to federal prison. Brandon Deshun Hawkins, 36, pleaded guilty on Sep. 29, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years and one month by a U.S. district judge.
2 Palestine residents arrested after Anderson County house burglary, fire
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Palestine residents were arrested on Wednesday after a burglary was reported in Anderson County. Officials said the house caught on fire later that day. The sheriff’s office responded to a call reporting a burglary in progress at the 1500 block of ARC 385. The caller told police they found […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Fiance’ testifies as Cherokee County capital murder trial continues
RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: The defense has rested and the jury has been dismissed for the day. Court will resume Thursday morning for closing arguments. The capital murder trial of Cody Roberts continued Wednesday morning in Rusk. Roberts is on trial for the shooting death of 18-year-old...
inforney.com
Two East Texas teenagers dead, one other injured in Wood County crash
Two East Texas teenagers were killed and one other person was injured in a crash in Wood County on Thursday night. Ginger B. Durham, 18, of Mineola, and a 16-year-old male from Alba, died when their cars collided on Highway 69, about 1.3 miles southeast of Alba, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
‘This refrigerator doesn’t belong to him’: Mabank PD searching for vehicle
MABANK, Texas (KETK) The Mabank Police Department released photos on Thursday of a refrigerator hanging out of the trunk of a car. Officials said the item was stolen and are warning the public. “It’s important that we locate the individual or he may steal your belongings too!! Let’s just say the refrigerator hanging out of […]
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail
TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
71-Year-Old Roy McCarty Died In A Fatal Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
DPS Troopers responded to a fatal crash that killed a man from Palestine. A bicyclist rode out in front of a truck tractor on US 79, a southwest-bound route, at about 3 p.m. Aug 18, according to [..]
Cook, Attorneys Beyond Frustrated over Wait
Kerry Max Cook remains in a “purgatory of uncertainty” while waiting for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to rule on the former death row inmate’s claim of actual innocence, his attorneys said. Delaying a vacatur of criminal charges against him “serves no purpose other than to...
KLTV
Law enforcement looking for suspect who fled Frankston traffic stop on foot
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - A manhunt is no longer active for a man who fled a Frankston traffic stop, but law enforcement are still watching for the suspect. The search was launched after a man fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday night. Coffee City Police Chief Johnjay Portillo said...
Fatal crash in Anderson County involving bicyclist
CORSICANA, Texas (KETK) – A 71-year-old bicyclist died after being involved in a crash with a truck tractor off US 79 Thursday in Anderson County. On Thursday at approximately 3:08 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a bicycle verses vehicle fatal crash on US 79 approximately 1 mile southwest of Palestine […]
Comments / 0