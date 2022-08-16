A 25-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend Thursday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded at 7:35 p.m. Aug. 18, 2022, on East Shannon Road to a complaint the man was knocking at the door of a room at hotel. Upon arrival, police ascertained the room was occupied by the man’s ex-friend, who was trying to hide from him because of his continued harassment of her.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO