FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Police Seek ‘Very Dangerous' Man in Connection With Violent Assault in Manchester, NH
Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they are actively searching for a "very dangerous" man in connection with a violent assault that occurred in the city overnight. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first degree assault after a violent incident that occurred early Thursday morning in the city's South End. They said he is considered to be "very dangerous" and is believed to be suffering from mental health issues.
NECN
Officials Warn of Animal Tranquilizer Found Mixed With Other Drugs in Parts of Mass.
The animal tranquilizer xylazine, also known as "tranq," has been found mixed with other drugs in Worcester County, causing concern among law enforcement officials that there could be a rise in overdoses and drug-related deaths. Xylazine, a sedative that is not approved for human use, has been found mixed with...
NECN
1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash
One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
NECN
Wrong-Way Driver Charged With OUI in Fatal Crash on I-495 in Hopkinton
A wrong-way driver allegedly under the influence of alcohol caused an overnight crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, that left one person dead, according to state police. A Ford van was heading south on the northbound side of the interstate around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to authorities, and hit...
