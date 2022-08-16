Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say they are actively searching for a "very dangerous" man in connection with a violent assault that occurred in the city overnight. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first degree assault after a violent incident that occurred early Thursday morning in the city's South End. They said he is considered to be "very dangerous" and is believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO