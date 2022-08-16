East Texans can now purchase their hunting, fishing licenses

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The new hunting season is coming up soon. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a reminder for hunters and anglers to buy their new licenses for 2022-2023.

Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses went on sale on Monday.

Every year Texans buy more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses that support conservation projects and recreation activities. The following projects are funded through license sales: fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens.

Outdoorsmen and women can purchase a variety of licenses online through the official TPWD website , by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state.

People who would like to buy their license from the TPWD headquarters need to make an appointment and may call 1-800-262-8755 or 512-389-4828. This year, hunters can also buy a digital Super Combo license that will allow them to digitally tag harvested deer, turkey and red drum.

The digital license option is available through online purchase only when licenses go on sale Aug. 15. A digital license holder will not receive a printed license or tags but must keep their digital license available while in the field. The license will be found on the TPWD Outdoor Annual and My Texas Hunt Harvest (MTHH) mobile apps.

TPWD also said people can use the expedited checkout process if they are trying to purchase the same license from other years.

Customers can access their past and current licenses in several ways: (1) an electronic photo of your license, (2) an emailed receipt of your purchase; (3) your account in the online license sales system ; (4) via License Lookup in the Outdoor Annual app or in the My Texas Hunt Harvest app .

Hunting and fishing rules can be found here and on the Outdoor Annual mobile app. For frequently asked questions about Texas hunting and fishing licenses, visit the TPWD website .



