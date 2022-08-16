Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Sumner fall sports adapt to construction
SULLIVAN — While construction of the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus is incomplete and issues have been raised about the sprinkler system, the timeline will have little to no additional impact on the athletics program, according to Assistant Principal Rick Dube. “We had a plan going in as...
Journal Tribune
Blackwell puts the "cheer" in "cheerleader"
Blackwell Public Schools cheerleading coach Annilyn Young is ready for her girls to show the world what they can do. The 27 girls across Blackwell’s middle and high school cheer teams have worked all summer not only to become better cheerleaders, but better people as well. Blackwell cheerleaders have been working hard through the summer, Young said. Each girl is responsible for raising funds for cheer camp costs, clothing, shoes, bags and poms.
littleleague.org
All-Female Grounds Crew Takes the Field at 2022 Little League Softball® World Series
The 2022 Little League Softball® World Series (LLSWS) was filled with excitement thanks to the talented play of 12 participating teams in the event’s second year in Greenville. However, it was the players who were cheering during the final days of action, recognizing a group of 16 volunteers who made history in the 48-year history of the series: an All-Female Grounds Crew.
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Spotlight: Select Fastpitch from Kansas City… A Smaller Organization Having Big-Time National Success
In the past 10 years, the business model and structure of club sports has gone through a lot of changes with softball being no exception. In the early days of the sport, you may have had two-to-four teams under the same club name and these organizations were committed to staying small and growing talent from within. The coaches were usually a parent or relative of a player and might start with a 10U team and then would stay with that same core group until they graduated from high school.
