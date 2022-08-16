ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Heads Up: Lansing BWL warning of door-to-door scams

By Wells Foster, McKoy Scribner
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnrIW_0hJjaEbK00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials with the Lansing Board of Water and Light said they’ve dealt with scams in the past. But this time around, they received multiple reports of imposters knocking on doors, claiming to be with the BWL, trying to sell solar panels.

General Manager of the BWL Dick Peffley said the utility is no stranger to scams, but he said they’re not as familiar with situations like these.

“It’s more so than you would think, it’s generally over the phone,” Peffley said. “It’s very rare that somebody uses a Board of Water and Light vest and a false ID to go to a customer’s house. That’s very rare.”

It’s especially rare when the scammer is trying to sell something that the BWL isn’t affiliated with. The General Manager said the utility has no affiliation with any solar company.

Peffley said they’ve received a few reports about the situation and are encouraging consumers to watch out for a similar incident.

“They’ll have a BWL vest on, so, it’s kind of hard to tell when somebody’s taken a vest or reproduced one,” he said. “And they’ll have a Board of Water and Light ID. These imitations were very good.”

And while they aren’t sure exactly how these imposters were able to get or replicate the gear and badges, he said an investigation is underway.

“Our legal and security departments are investigating this right now,” Peffley said. “But these companies do not have any affiliation with the Board of Water and Light.”

In the meantime, customers should never give money or personal information to anyone knocking on doors claiming to be with the BWL.

“If you have any concerns that the individual at your door or on the phone is a Board of Water and Light employee, reach out to us, call us, we will confirm that identity for you,” Peffley said.

Officials with the company also say that anyone who is interested in investing in solar panels for your home or business, you should contact the BWL first.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

BWL warning customers of door-to-door solar scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) is issuing a warning to customers regarding a scam. BWL says it has received multiple reports of imposters going door-to-door, falsely claiming to be an official BWL contractor selling solar panels. The scammers take extra steps to appear official by identifying themselves as BWL, wearing BWL logos on a vest, and carrying fake BWL badges.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
99.1 WFMK

Astonishing, One Star Reviews For Lansing Area Restaurants

Reviews for businesses are always good to read before I decide on where I spend my money. I don't take all reviews seriously. I believe that when people have a good experience, their review is honest. I think that when there is a negative review, people are agitated when they write the review and they take their "human" sense out of the scenario.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Door To Door#Fraud#Lansing Bwl#Board
WILX-TV

Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michiganders can help Make an Impact for animals in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our local animal shelters are always in need and every little bit helps. For the week of Aug. 22 - Aug. 26, WILX News 10 is partnering with the Capital Area Humane Society and Jackson County Animal Shelter, sponsored by Dowding Industries and Tommy’s Express Car Wash, for our News 10 Make an Impact campaign. All week long, we’ll be collecting the below supplies for the shelters at the WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing) and ending the week with our News 10 Phone Bank.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - UPDATE: At 8:25 a.m., the updated outage map showed power had been restored to the affected area. Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning. According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Puppies found in Jackson Co. swamp after 3-day search

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — After a three-day-long search through a Jackson County marsh, five abandoned puppies were found. According to the Jackson Citizen Patriot, more than 50 volunteers came together to help find the furry friends. Unfortunately it wasn’t all good news. Four of the puppies were found safe, but the last one was […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Report shows many Michiganders struggling to get by

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Alyssa Stewart is working to give a voice to Michiganders who despite being employed are still struggling to get by. “We can’t support what we don’t see, we can’t address what we don’t see,” said Chief Impact Officer, for the United Way of South Central Michigan, Alyssa Stewart. For her, that […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Why feel blue when you could adopt this Blue Lacy pup?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — 6 News’ very own Kiyerra Lake has taken in a foster pup that you (yes, you!) can give a forever home. Iris is a six-month-old Blue Lacy, who came to New Hope Rescue from a shelter in Austin that was planning to put her down. Luckily, Iris is staying with Kiyerra […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Community searches for suspect who shot at elementary school

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A community is shocked after a man shot through the windows of an elementary school. Police say two men drove past the Sheridan Road STEM Magnet School on August 12th and shot through the windows. Neighbors say things like this are scary but not unusual. “To be honest, I wasn’t really […]
LANSING, MI
WTOL-TV

Riverview Terrace Apartment renters forced to move for third time

TECUMSEH, Mich. — The 200 residents of Adrian, Michigan's Riverview Terrace Apartments forced from their homes on July 25 by management due to structural issues with the building are still without permanent housing. Some of the residents who were placed at the Tecumseh Inn about 10 miles away from...
ADRIAN, MI
WILX-TV

Two Lansing streets closing for Old Town Art Feast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Old Town Art Feast is less than two days away. That may be great news for art lovers, but local drivers should expect some road closures. Turner Street, between Beaver and East Cesar Chavez, will be closed from 6 a.m.- 6p.m. on Saturday. Clinton Street, between Turner and Center, will also be closed.
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

It’s a family tradition

“My dad was among the first registered caregivers in the state,” Donley said. “We had an indoor grow, so we had a whole facility. He started letting me water the plants and work around them. I was just happy to be a part of the cultivation aspect of it.” ”
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy