ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Target deeply discounting merchandise to clean inventory

This summer's discounts at Target will last a bit longer. Driving the news: The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday reported a 90% drop in profits during the second quarter as it clears out inventory, either by discounting or by cancelling orders. The big picture: Target's performance in the second quarter shows just how hard it’s been for the average retailer to operate during the pandemic, Axios Closer author Hope King writes.The swift economic recovery from the pandemic gave companies little time and room to adjust first to logistics challenges and, more recently, to changing consumer preferences.Why it matters to you: ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate

Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Shopping Malls#Business Industry#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Walmart#Americans#Home Depot#Cfo#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Halloween
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
BUSINESS
Mashed

Soda's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock

While good fortune may be coming to us Americans as inflation rates in the country level off, prices are still high and people's wallets are still emptying way faster than usual. There are many ways the astronomic inflation rate has affected consumers' spending habits over the last year. For one,...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Walmart is facing inflation, overstock, and overstaffing

Walmart laid off around 200 corporate employees. The retail giant is pivoting to deal with declining profits and an uncertain economic climate. The company has repeatedly sounded the alarm about inflation and economic uncertainty. Given Walmart's influence and reach, its struggles could indicate industry-wide struggles for retailers. The world's largest...
BUSINESS
Axios

Walmart earnings boosted by more higher income customers

Walmart rang up more customers with higher household income during the second quarter as high inflation reshapes consumer behavior. Driving the news: CFO John David Rainey told CNBC ahead of the company's earnings report this morning that a vast majority (about 75%) of Walmart's market share in grocery in the second quarter came from shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income.
BUSINESS
Axios

Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand

Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
RETAIL
NBC News

Sky-high inflation is driving America's wealthy families to Walmart

Virtually no one is immune to inflation, especially given consumer prices are the highest they've been in the last 40 years. Even America's wealthiest families are feeling the pinch in some ways. As they seek refuge from price increases, that group is now increasingly looking to America's largest value option:...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Target discounts fail to spur spending by inflation-weary consumers

Target Corp. reported a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missed comparable sales estimates on Wednesday as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods despite higher discounts. In contrast, larger rival Walmart Inc. on Tuesday beat estimates as its core base of low-to-middle income shoppers flocked to its...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

‘Disturbingly High’ Inflation Shadows July’s Retail Sales Report

U.S. retail sales totaled $682.8 billion in July, essentially flat from the previous month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, while apparel and accessories retailers and department stores came up short. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales at apparel and accessories stores fell 1 percent to $25.89 billion from $26.04 billion in June, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Department store sales dipped slightly to $11.19 billion from $11.25 billion. Furniture and home furnishing stores saw an incremental increase to $12.12 billion from $12.10 billion. Online sales rose 3 percent to $110.62 billion from $107.77 billion. The retail sales data is adjusted for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge

Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
ECONOMY
Axios

Home improvement is still hot

Americans are still pretty obsessed with sprucing up their homes, even with prices rising, a cooling housing market and the return of more options for weekend activities. Driving the news: Home Depot and Lowe's executives on their respective earnings calls this week said that shoppers continued to spend on building materials, plumbing, paint and high-end mowers and appliances during the second quarter.
HOME & GARDEN
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy