Lowe's is awarding $55 million in bonuses for hourly workers to fight inflation
Lowe’s is awarding bonuses totaling $55 million to its front-line hourly employees to help soften the impact of inflation. The home improvement store chain said on an earnings call Wednesday it is offering those workers limited-time discounts of up to 20% on everyday household and cleaning items. "We will...
Target deeply discounting merchandise to clean inventory
This summer's discounts at Target will last a bit longer. Driving the news: The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday reported a 90% drop in profits during the second quarter as it clears out inventory, either by discounting or by cancelling orders. The big picture: Target's performance in the second quarter shows just how hard it’s been for the average retailer to operate during the pandemic, Axios Closer author Hope King writes.The swift economic recovery from the pandemic gave companies little time and room to adjust first to logistics challenges and, more recently, to changing consumer preferences.Why it matters to you: ...
CNBC
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says even wealthier families are penny-pinching
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a CNBC interview that even wealthier families are looking to save money, as they feel pinched by the high price of groceries. "People are really price-focused now, regardless of income level" he said. Food prices are up 10.9% over the past 12 months as...
FOXBusiness
Inflation hits Americans' grocery bills as food prices accelerate
Inflation is crushing the grocery budgets of Americans across the U.S., with food prices accelerating to a new four-decade high in July. Although the consumer price index, which measures a basket of everyday goods including food, rent and gasoline, came in cooler than expected at 8.5% in July, food prices accelerated further, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday. The food at home category, which tracks the cost of groceries, surged 13.1% over the last year, the most significant increase since March 1979. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 1.4%.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond - after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund revealed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Major Food Stamps Change Means More Grocery Options for SNAP Users Everywhere
The addition of a new third-party payment provider to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program should be good news for grocers that want to accept digital payments for purchases -- and good news...
Walmart’s earnings are trying to tell us something about inflation, consumer sentiment, and whether we’re headed for a recession
On Tuesday, Walmart reported that its revenue rose 8.4% in the second quarter despite fears that the pandemic and inflation-related shifts in consumer behavior would hurt sales. Americans bought less stuff and spent more on services like travel and recreation coming out of the pandemic, catching major retailers off guard...
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
Lowe's warns of sales hit as pandemic-led home improvement boom fades
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) on Wednesday warned of a hit to 2022 sales as Americans facing high inflation cut back spending on discretionary home goods including patio furniture and grills.
Soda's Inflation Rates Will Give You Sticker Shock
While good fortune may be coming to us Americans as inflation rates in the country level off, prices are still high and people's wallets are still emptying way faster than usual. There are many ways the astronomic inflation rate has affected consumers' spending habits over the last year. For one,...
biztoc.com
Walmart is facing inflation, overstock, and overstaffing
Walmart laid off around 200 corporate employees. The retail giant is pivoting to deal with declining profits and an uncertain economic climate. The company has repeatedly sounded the alarm about inflation and economic uncertainty. Given Walmart's influence and reach, its struggles could indicate industry-wide struggles for retailers. The world's largest...
Walmart earnings boosted by more higher income customers
Walmart rang up more customers with higher household income during the second quarter as high inflation reshapes consumer behavior. Driving the news: CFO John David Rainey told CNBC ahead of the company's earnings report this morning that a vast majority (about 75%) of Walmart's market share in grocery in the second quarter came from shoppers with $100,000 or more in annual household income.
Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand
Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
Sky-high inflation is driving America's wealthy families to Walmart
Virtually no one is immune to inflation, especially given consumer prices are the highest they've been in the last 40 years. Even America's wealthiest families are feeling the pinch in some ways. As they seek refuge from price increases, that group is now increasingly looking to America's largest value option:...
biztoc.com
Target discounts fail to spur spending by inflation-weary consumers
Target Corp. reported a 90% fall in quarterly earnings and missed comparable sales estimates on Wednesday as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods despite higher discounts. In contrast, larger rival Walmart Inc. on Tuesday beat estimates as its core base of low-to-middle income shoppers flocked to its...
‘Disturbingly High’ Inflation Shadows July’s Retail Sales Report
U.S. retail sales totaled $682.8 billion in July, essentially flat from the previous month on a seasonally-adjusted basis, while apparel and accessories retailers and department stores came up short. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales at apparel and accessories stores fell 1 percent to $25.89 billion from $26.04 billion in June, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday. Department store sales dipped slightly to $11.19 billion from $11.25 billion. Furniture and home furnishing stores saw an incremental increase to $12.12 billion from $12.10 billion. Online sales rose 3 percent to $110.62 billion from $107.77 billion. The retail sales data is adjusted for...
CNBC
Stores and suppliers clash over price hikes as shoppers hit by sticker shock
As inflation drives up costs, stores and suppliers have to negotiate whether to raise prices for customers. Profits are under pressure at consumer products companies such as Procter & Gamble as well as retailers including Walmart and Target. In the U.S., pricing disputes between retailers and manufacturers rarely result in...
Home Depot Blasts Q2 Earnings Forecasts Amid Home Improvement Surge
Home Depot (HD) posted better-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while reiterating its full-year profit forecast, as the retailer saw an unexpected surge in home improvement demand amid a slowing housing market. Home Depot said earnings for the three months ending in July, the company's fiscal second quarter, were pegged at...
Home improvement is still hot
Americans are still pretty obsessed with sprucing up their homes, even with prices rising, a cooling housing market and the return of more options for weekend activities. Driving the news: Home Depot and Lowe's executives on their respective earnings calls this week said that shoppers continued to spend on building materials, plumbing, paint and high-end mowers and appliances during the second quarter.
