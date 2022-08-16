Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas counties announce recount results of Amendment 2
Eight of nine Kansas counties that were selected to hold a manual recount of primary election ballots cast for Amendment 2 announced the results of the recount Saturday.
KWCH.com
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which...
kcur.org
In Johnson County recount, it's still a blowout loss for the Kansas anti-abortion amendment
Voters in Kansas’ largest county overwhelmingly rejected an amendment to strip abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution, according to an official recount that wrapped up Saturday. The recount tally still left the measure, which would have opened the door for the Legislature to impose an abortion ban, roundly defeated.
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Democratic House Leader Tom Sawyer said in a statement Saturday, “Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a...
Ponca City News
4 Kansas counties complete abortion recount with minimal vote count changes
Body KATIE BERNARD and CHANCE SWAIM The Kansas City Star Four of the nine counties ordered to undergo a hand recount of votes in Kansas’ abortion ballot initiative have finished their tallies with minimal changes to the overall vote total. Johnson County had not yet begun counting its ballots...
Johnson County worried it won’t be reimbursed for abortion recount
Johnson County will provide a $100 daily stipend for employees working on the Kansas abortion amendment recount efforts.
KMBC.com
Johnson County hand recount of abortion amendment vote expected to finish Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The actual recounting by hand of nearly 257,000 ballots is underway in Johnson County on the Amendment 2 abortion vote. The recount began Thursday afternoon after two-and-a-half days of sorting the ballots by 547 precincts. "My analogy of this is it's very much like painting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner addresses KBI investigation
The mayor and CEO of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is speaking for the first time since the KBI executed a search warrant on the UG building.
KCTV 5
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KWCH.com
Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined. If approved,...
Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWCH.com
Wichita’s interim police chief voices support for independent review of department
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s interim police chief on Friday voiced his support for a third-party review of his department. The Wichita City Council at its next meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, is expected to vote to approve the firm to conduct that review. This follows multiple investigations into Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies sending inappropriate text messages.
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
New roadwork impacts Lenexa drivers next week
Crews in Lenexa begin the next phase of work at Interstate-435 and 87th Street Parkway. On and off ramps will be closed starting Monday.
KWCH.com
Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita
Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
Wyandotte High ‘locked out’ after student brings gun to school, flees
A student was taken into custody outside Wyandotte High School after he allegedly brought a gun to school and fled from police.
Comments / 1