Johnson County, KS

KWCH.com

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
KANSAS STATE
State
Kansas State
County
Harvey County, KS
City
Colby, KS
Johnson County, KS
Elections
City
Wichita, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Johnson County, KS
Government
Harvey County, KS
Government
City
Sedgwick, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
City
Kansas City, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies, leaves behind legacy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Representative Gail Finney has died, the Sedgwick County Democratic Party announced Saturday morning. Finney represented District 84 of Wichita in the Kansas Statehouse for 13 years. Democratic House Leader Tom Sawyer said in a statement Saturday, “Rep. Gail Finney was a shining example of a...
WICHITA, KS
KCTV 5

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita City Council to vote on contract for third-party to evaluate WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council on Tuesday will vote to approve an agency to evaluate the Wichita Police Department. The measure follows the investigation into inappropriate messages shared between some Wichita Police Officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies and how those involved were disciplined. If approved,...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita’s interim police chief voices support for independent review of department

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita’s interim police chief on Friday voiced his support for a third-party review of his department. The Wichita City Council at its next meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, is expected to vote to approve the firm to conduct that review. This follows multiple investigations into Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County deputies sending inappropriate text messages.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy

GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
GARDNER, KS
KWCH.com

Child drowns in backyard poll in east Wichita

Referee shortage cause for concern ahead of high school football season in Kansas. Across the nation, making sure there are enough officials to cover games has become more of a challenge each year. Kansas is no exception. Updated: 3 hours ago. The United Way of Central Kansas is hosting its...
WICHITA, KS

