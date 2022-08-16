ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview

By Kimber Collins
 2 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool.

A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at the door demanding to speak with the man.

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

The victim said the two men fought about the tool in question until things turned physical, according to the arrest reports. Brown began to punch the victim in the face repeatedly. The finance tried to separate the men and Brown kicked her in the stomach.

Police said during a break in the fight, Brown entered the home without permission searching for the tool. He pushed the female out of the way and was eventually led out of the home by his mother, also located at the residence.

A second fight broke out in the driveway and the male victim grabbed a 2-foot-long metal rachet for protection, according to the arrest reports. Brown then punched out the victim’s car window and slapped the fiance in the face before the victim hit Brown in the head with the metal rachet.

Brown and his mother fled the scene and police caught up with them just across HWY 85 on Duggan Ave. Brown told police he was originally attacked and did not explain further after police read his Miranda rights.

Crestview police said in the arrest report Brown was severely injured and covered in blood when located off Duggan Ave. Police found pools of blood at the home on Southern Ct. and the victim suffered injuries to his face, arms, and legs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DL9I8_0hJjZwSX00

Police charged Brown with burglary, two counts of battery, and damage to property. He has been released from Okaloosa County jail on bond.

