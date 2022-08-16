ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
SheKnows

Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding

Click here to read the full article. It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular. The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the...
POTUS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Covid 19#The White House#Democrats#Republican
NPR

How inflation may influence voters in a Florida swing district

Voters in an important swing district in Florida are grappling with soaring costs for housing and food. What could these frustrations mean for November midterm elections?. Americans consistently say their biggest concern is the economy. And most Americans don't approve of how President Biden has handled it, especially when it comes to inflation. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid has been talking to people about what this means when it comes to their vote. She traveled to Pinellas County, near St. Petersburg on the west coast of Florida, to find some answers.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Murkowski and her Trump-backed challenger advance in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
ALASKA STATE
NPR

Consider This from NPR

On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
CONGRESS & COURTS

