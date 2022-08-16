Read full article on original website
Jill Biden heckled at Connecticut ice cream shop: 'Your husband is the worst'
First lady Jill Biden was heckled by unknown bystanders on Wednesday as she walked into a Connecticut ice cream shop. "Your husband is the worst President we ever had, you owe us gas money," a man shouted at Biden as she walked into the Arethusa Farms ice cream shop in New Haven.
Jill Biden Remains Calm & Collected After Angry Heckler Says Her Husband Is The 'Worst President' The Country's Ever Had
When Dr. Jill Biden came in contact with an angry heckler during a recent visit to Connecticut, she remained calm and collected. In mid-July, President Joe Biden's wife was approached by the unknown man when he said that her husband was the "worst president" the country has ever had. However,...
How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?
While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...
Inside Jill Biden’s health battles while in the White House as she’s prescribed Paxlovid for Covid fight
NEWS of Jill Biden’s positive Covid test came just weeks after her husband Joe battled the virus. The First Lady, 71, is experiencing mild symptoms and will isolate at her vacation home in South Carolina for at least five days. Communications director Elizabeth Alexander revealed that Biden has been...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Adam Kinzinger warns that some Christians now 'equate Donald Trump with the person of Jesus Christ,' calls out pastors who support Trumpism
Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some Christians in the US are equating Donald Trump to Jesus Christ. In an interview with MSNBC, he also criticized pastors who spread Trumpism from the pulpit. The GOP congressman also warned of political tribalism that has blurred voters' moral boundaries. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of...
How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?
Donald Trump could be doubling down on his 2024 presidential bid after the FBI executed a Justice Department-issued search warrant on his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home on August 8. The search was to...
Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding
Click here to read the full article. It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular. The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the...
WATCH: Biden coughs heavily through signing ceremony following COVID-19 rebound
President Joe Biden's Tuesday remarks at a signing ceremony for the CHIPS and Science Act were punctuated by extremely heavy, repeated coughing.
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
President Joe Biden accepts role Donald Trump and Barack Obama have previously held
President Joe Biden has joined the list of US presidents and other world leaders who have held the position of Honorary Chairman of the Presidents Cup. It was announced on Monday, Aug. 15 that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ’s husband had accepted the role for the 2022...
Joe Biden, 79, shares smiling photo from his desk as he fights Covid the day after revealing cancer diagnosis
PRESIDENT Joe Biden has shared a photo of himself smiling from his desk after testing positive for Covid-19. Biden's symptoms include fatigue, a dry cough and a runny nose, according to his doctor, who spoke after the White House announced the president's positive diagnosis on Thursday. The president reassured Americans...
Hunter's vice: Joe Biden reportedly met with Chinese businessmen tied to son at White House in 2014
Joe Biden reportedly met with two Chinese businessmen tied to Hunter Biden's company at the White House in 2014, according to White House visitor logs.
Jill Biden Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Jill Biden to learn more about the first lady and wife of 46th US President Joe Biden.
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID, exhibiting ‘mild symptoms,’ White House says
First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Tuesday, after first showing signs of the virus Monday evening.
Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort,...
NPR
How inflation may influence voters in a Florida swing district
Voters in an important swing district in Florida are grappling with soaring costs for housing and food. What could these frustrations mean for November midterm elections?. Americans consistently say their biggest concern is the economy. And most Americans don't approve of how President Biden has handled it, especially when it comes to inflation. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid has been talking to people about what this means when it comes to their vote. She traveled to Pinellas County, near St. Petersburg on the west coast of Florida, to find some answers.
NPR
Murkowski and her Trump-backed challenger advance in Alaska Senate race
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska's only House seat.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
On January 3, 2017, then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan stood on a crowded stage in front of rows of neatly draped American flags. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Yes, sir. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: This is pretty cool. SHAPIRO: He was leading a ceremonial swearing-in and photo op...
