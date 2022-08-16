ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Jim Condos says election certification could take until next week ‘at the latest’

By Lola Duffort
VTDigger
VTDigger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H09pb_0hJjZfhQ00
Secretary of State Jim Condos speaks during the statewide canvass of the Vermont 2020 general election results in Montpelier. File photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos now says it could be early next week “at the latest” before the results of the Aug. 9 primary election can be certified.

The Secretary of State’s Office said last week it would delay the county and state Senate canvass — the process by which election results are certified — as it works through a problem with its technology vendor. On Tuesday, Condos said it also would delay the canvass for statewide and federal races.

“As secretary of state, I want to assure the public that these administrative delays do not impact the 100% confidence that we have in the accuracy of the vote totals for all the candidates as reported by the town clerks,” Condos said in an afternoon press conference outside his office.

He said he was “sincerely sorry” for the holdup, but added that the state was still expected to certify results quickly compared to other states.

“I do want to remind you all that Vermont has one of the fastest certifications in the country. Most (other states) take 14 to 30 days to certify their results,” he said.

Vermont first used its current software system during the 2016 election, according to Will Senning, who leads the election division at the Secretary of State’s Office. At the time, the system was developed by PCC Technology Group, a Connecticut-based firm, which has since been bought out by Civix.

Condos said the office has used the same system during the 2018 and 2020 elections, when things worked “flawlessly.”

Officials said the problem arose this year because of legislative redistricting, which the state must undergo every 10 years following the Census. The new legislative map split some municipalities, which confused the state’s election software into assigning the wrong candidates to certain districts in canvassing documents.

The issue is not the vote count, officials stressed again Tuesday, but reporting it accurately in canvassing reports.

“We simply need time to ensure that the reports we generate are exact matches to the official return of votes submitted by town clerks,” Condos said.

Civix did not return an emailed request for comment.

The continued delays in the certification process come as a recount is set to begin this week in the Chittenden-Central state Senate district Democratic primary , where Erhard Mahnke finished just two votes behind Martine Gulick. Mahnke has requested a recount in Chittenden County Superior Court, and Senning said a judge in that case has asked for the certified canvass of that race to be in hand by Wednesday so that the recount can begin Friday.

“We’re going to meet that deadline,” Senning said.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Jim Condos says election certification could take until next week ‘at the latest’ .

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Meet the NY-21 congressional candidates: Matt Putorti

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — All eyes are on the North Country as candidates vie to represent the 21st Congressional District in this year’s race. Washington County native Matt Putorti is one of the two democratic candidates running ahead of the August 23 Primary Election. NY-21 is the largest congressional district east of the Mississippi River, […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
thecentersquare.com

Enforcement now included in Vermont's code of ethics

(The Center Square) – Public servants in Vermont are now being held to a strict code of ethics, a new report shows. Vermont, Multistate reports, codified Senate Bill 171 in May, which took effect in July, outlining the basic requirements pertaining to gifts and revolving door restrictions while at the same time guiding public servants away from conflicts of interest.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
VTDigger

What ‘unaffordable’ health care means in Vermont

Kevin Mullin, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB), called our state’s health insurance premiums “unaffordable” back in 2019. Those premiums have risen since then, and the GMCB just approved double-digit-plus increases for both Blue Cross and MVP, making health care far more unaffordable. “Unaffordable” is...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont GOP declines to back US House nominee Liam Madden

The Vermont Republican Party’s state committee doesn’t plan to support Liam Madden, the Republican nominee for Vermont’s open U.S. House seat, in the general election. Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame said in a written statement Saturday that the party’s state committee met Saturday morning “and after a lot of deliberation the committee decided at this time that the state party would not commit any resources toward (Madden’s) campaign due to his unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress.”
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Poll shows strong lead for Trump among New Hampshire Republicans

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll shows strong support among New Hampshire Republicans for former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024, but there are some other names in the mix. The latest St. Anselm College Survey Center poll puts Trump at 50% support. The only other possible...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Condos
WCAX

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices still falling to under $4.25

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are down 11 cents in the last week to $4.23 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today. Despite a more rapid drop this week, prices in Vermont have fallen at a slower pace than the national average over the last month. GasBuddy analysis suggests that prices here and nationally could be on the way back up in the near future.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New details on security breach at Vermont health center

Vermont officials are watching what happens in Australia to forecast how bad this year’s flu season will be. Will GlobalFoundries become its own utility? The chipmaker tries again. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont utility regulators are once again considering allowing GlobalFoundries to become its own utility.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#2016 Election#Legislature#State Senate#State Jim Condos#State S Office#Pcc Technology
nhbr.com

Study: 54 percent of New Hampshire homeowners are ‘equity-rich’

In a new measure of home value, New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered “equity-rich.”. According to a state-by-state analysis of mortgages in the second quarter of 2022, 54 percent of Granite State homeowners were “equity-rich” in comparing the value of their property to the balance on their loan. While the Granite State was 15th on that list, neighbor Vermont was No. 1, at 71.4 percent, followed by Idaho at 69.5 percent, Arizona at 64.8 percent, Utah at 64.3 percent, and Washington at 63.2 percent.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy