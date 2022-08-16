ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
IFLScience

New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants

As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NPR

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for electric car buyers and auto companies

One of the key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed into law this week aims to make electric vehicles more mainstream. But instead of making it easier to qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, the administration is placing more restrictions on vehicles and buyers. NPR's Arezou Rezvani is here to explain why. Hi, Arezou.
BUSINESS
NPR

Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy

It was about three months ago that the first case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. Now, there are well over 13,000 cases. That is more than any other country in the world. The U.S. government's plan to get the disease in check is largely based on a vaccine, but there are a lot of questions about how well that plan might work. So here to take on those questions are two of our NPR health correspondents, Pien Huang and Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, you two.
HEALTH
NPR

Spikes in mortgage rate force many potential homebuyers to rethink their plans

Mortgage rates have seen their biggest rise in 40 years. But now, rates are jumping up and down as markets try to anticipate where the economy is headed. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation have pushed mortgage rates up this year for the biggest increase in 40 years. That's made homeownership unaffordable for many Americans. But lending rates are also going up and then down sharply from week to week. NPR's Chris Arnold explains why.
BUSINESS
NPR

What is the economic value of a tree left standing in a forest or a stretch of beach undeveloped? The Biden administration is unveiling a plan to find out and to make nature and its health a measurable part of the U.S. economy. NPR's Nathan Rott reports.

NATHAN ROTT, BYLINE: Take that tree left standing in a forest or in this case, a city park. As it stands now - pun very much intended - this tree has no real value in the way that we talk about and measure the country's economy. It's just here. Cut it down, though? Now it's a job for whoever does the cutting - a product that can be transported, milled, packaged and sold.
U.S. POLITICS

