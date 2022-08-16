Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
NPR
Many Americans falsely think migrants are bringing most of the fentanyl entering U.S.
A new NPR/Ipsos poll shows that misleading and false claims about immigration are widespread, and their reach may be growing. Our poll finds that large numbers of Americans hold a range of misconceptions about immigrants, from how likely they are to use public benefits to their role in smuggling illegal drugs into the U.S. NPR's Joel Rose reports.
NPR
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for electric car buyers and auto companies
One of the key provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed into law this week aims to make electric vehicles more mainstream. But instead of making it easier to qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, the administration is placing more restrictions on vehicles and buyers. NPR's Arezou Rezvani is here to explain why. Hi, Arezou.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Facing a monkeypox vaccines shortage, the U.S. is pursuing a new dosing strategy
It was about three months ago that the first case of monkeypox was discovered in the U.S. Now, there are well over 13,000 cases. That is more than any other country in the world. The U.S. government's plan to get the disease in check is largely based on a vaccine, but there are a lot of questions about how well that plan might work. So here to take on those questions are two of our NPR health correspondents, Pien Huang and Michaeleen Doucleff. Hey, you two.
NPR
Spikes in mortgage rate force many potential homebuyers to rethink their plans
Mortgage rates have seen their biggest rise in 40 years. But now, rates are jumping up and down as markets try to anticipate where the economy is headed. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to tamp down inflation have pushed mortgage rates up this year for the biggest increase in 40 years. That's made homeownership unaffordable for many Americans. But lending rates are also going up and then down sharply from week to week. NPR's Chris Arnold explains why.
NPR
What is the economic value of a tree left standing in a forest or a stretch of beach undeveloped? The Biden administration is unveiling a plan to find out and to make nature and its health a measurable part of the U.S. economy. NPR's Nathan Rott reports.
NATHAN ROTT, BYLINE: Take that tree left standing in a forest or in this case, a city park. As it stands now - pun very much intended - this tree has no real value in the way that we talk about and measure the country's economy. It's just here. Cut it down, though? Now it's a job for whoever does the cutting - a product that can be transported, milled, packaged and sold.
NPR
How realistic are the post-Roe abortion workarounds that are filling social media?
With abortion now being heavily restricted in many U.S. states following the fall of Roe v. Wade, social media has been filled with complicated and, in some cases, baseless workarounds that experts say should be intensely scrutinized before one considers pursing them. Mandatory vasectomies, building clinics that offer abortion services...
Comments / 0