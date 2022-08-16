Read full article on original website
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
Rainy weather expected to bring localized flooding in Robeson County
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook related to the heavy rainfall in the greater Robeson County Area.
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
Horry County Fire Rescue responds to cars stuck in floodwaters as rain moves through Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to several vehicles stuck in floodwaters Friday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. Horry County Fire Rescue received multiple reports of cars stuck in floodwater in the Socastee and Forestbrook areas, Casey said. “Do not drive through bodies of water, as you don’t know the […]
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
Some Horry County, Pee Dee Friday night football games canceled due to severe weather
WPDE — Friday night football starts for several schools across the region, however, the severe weather is causing some to cancel. The following games have been postponed until Saturday. Latta vs. Mullins @ 6 p.m. Lamar vs. Hemingway @ 6 p.m. Socastee vs. North Myrtle Beach @ 7 p.m.
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Village Station fire cause ‘undetermined’
LUMBERTON — The severity of damages sustained in the Aug. 2 Village Station fire is the reason the city’s fire chief has not yet d
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
Florence family searches for missing daughter
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — A Florence family is searching for answers after reporting their daughter missing this week. Ashlyn Adams Wyatt is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area based on her last known phone call. Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter nearly a month ago. She usually doesn’t go […]
SC mom upset after kids put on wrong bus after school, found wandering neighborhood
Editor’s note: A quote that was obtained for a previous story has been removed from this story. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The first couple days of school can come with some hiccups, which was the case for one Horry County parent who saw her kids wandering around the neighborhood alone on her home camera […]
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Green Sea Floyds prepares for a big season in Class A
GREEN SEA, SC - The Trojans are ready to resume their place at the top of the Class A mountain. With a host of senior returning and a solid group of underclassmen with varsity experiences, this program has all the traits to reach Columbia. Quarterback Banks Lovett returns to run...
Missing woman with Alzheimer’s found safe, Horry County PD says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing and “at risk,” has been found safe, Horry County police say. Elizabeth “Betty” Harvath, 76, was reported as last seen leaving her home in Little River around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Local man dies in motorcycle accident
A local man died Friday morning in a motorcycle accident. William Reavis, 58, from Whispering Pines, was traveling south on Highway 1 near Thunder Road outside of Pinebluff. State Highway Patrol told Sandhills Sentinel it appeared he ran off the right side of the road before going down an embankment. He was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting several trees.
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
