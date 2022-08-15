Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Watch: Sweet Tooth Candy & Gift Company Closing Its Doors After 30 Years
This weekend is the final sugar rush for a longtime Tulsa candy shop. The owners of Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Company are retiring, so the store is closing after 30 years. Candies of all different shapes, colors and flavors line the shelves in the beloved store for the last time.
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
South Tulsa community voice worries over 5G towers
TULSA, Okla. — People living in a south Tulsa community have met to see what more they can do to stop 5G towers from going up in their neighborhood. Earlier this year, four towers were taken down because of the community’s campaign but revised plans were submitted to put them back up again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Tulsa hosts job fair to fill more than 250 positions
People with the city said there are hundreds of open positions and have some new incentives to help bring in new talent.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
Tulsa leaders say Flock safety cameras are a success
With fewer officers in the Tulsa Police Department right now, Mayor GT Bynum says this technology bridged the gap for the city.
news9.com
Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire
Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang
TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
moreclaremore.com
DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN
Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
publicradiotulsa.org
As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support
A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousands of dollars’ worth of copper piping stolen from Osage Casino construction site
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspected thief after a large amount of copper piping was taken from an Osage Casino construction site in Pawhuska, the Osage Nation Police Department said on Wednesday. The burglary happened sometime over the weekend, the police department said. “The monetary value...
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
ktxs.com
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
sapulpatimes.com
Planning a Fall Garden
Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent
As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom.
Thousands without power Tuesday night in Tulsa area
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of customers were without power in the Tulsa area on Tuesday night. As of 8:49 p.m., more than 7000 customers were without power in the Tulsa area, with a majority around E 41st Street and S Garnett Rd and E 31st Street and S Garnett Rd.
Comments / 1