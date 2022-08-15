ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa community voice worries over 5G towers

TULSA, Okla. — People living in a south Tulsa community have met to see what more they can do to stop 5G towers from going up in their neighborhood. Earlier this year, four towers were taken down because of the community’s campaign but revised plans were submitted to put them back up again.
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Turns A Class Project Into A Popcorn Empire

Popcorn! It’s the perfect snack for a good movie or a sporting event, but DJ Boles has taken this popcorn thing to the extreme. The whole thing started when Boles took a retail management class at OSU, really just to graduate. “So, I got in it kind of on...
STILLWATER, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Teachers on Notice in Tulsa and Mustang

TULSA–Aaron Baker kept a printed copy of State House Bill 1775 within reach in his high school government classroom. Last year. To avoid any violations, Mr. Baker a teacher in the Putnam City Public School District, practically memorized the eight concepts the law, which bans from all classroom the including the teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that an individual is inherently racist and that people should feel discomfort of their race or sex.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

As allegations spread, local artist sees loss of support

A successful local artist accused of predatory sexual behavior is seeing backlash in the arts community. Scott Taylor, who opened Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in Dec. 2021 and who describes himself as a contemporary pop artist, has been accused by multiple people online of a variety of offenses, including pressuring younger female artists who sought his approval into sex.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planning a Fall Garden

Many local gardens did well this year in spite of the high temperatures. Many vegetables and herbs that were planted last spring produced a good harvest. As we know, Oklahoman gardens can produce delicious tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, onions and many other vegetables. However, other gardens didn’t fare as well. Heat stress, drought, bugs and disease greatly reduced our harvest. Thankfully gardeners in our climate have the benefit of two gardening seasons. If your plants have begun to struggle, or have quit producing, consider undertaking a fall garden.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK

