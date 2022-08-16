Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
MLB News: MLB Legend Gives Tatis "a Pass," Blames Padres for Positive PED Test
Hall-of-Famer Pedro Martinez laid the blame for Fernando Tatis Jr.'s positive steroid test on the Padres and not the young superstar.
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jonathan Papelbon has profane message for Fernando Tatis Jr., father
Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement. Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.
Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts
Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres. Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his...
MLB News: National MLB Reporter Slams Fernando Tatis Jr. For His 'Lie'
National MLB writer and insider Jon Heyman slammed Fernando Tatis Jr. for lying about what caused the positive steroid test that led to Tatis's suspension.
Yardbarker
Padres Veteran Comments On Meeting With Fernando Tatis Jr.
The baseball world was floored on Friday afternoon last week when it was revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. The San Diego Padres‘ dreams of having him in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell...
RELATED PEOPLE
Minor Leaguer Hits Ball So Hard It Does Something Usually Only Seen In Cartoons
The bizarre play was eventually ruled a double.
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Marlins prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
The San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins will finish their three-game series in Miami on Wednesday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Padres-Marlins prediction and pick we have laid out below. San Diego has been the center of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0