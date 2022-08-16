ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
thecomeback.com

MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
Larry Brown Sports

Jonathan Papelbon has profane message for Fernando Tatis Jr., father

Jonathan Papelbon has not pitched since the 2016 season, but the former closer is still throwing heat in retirement. Papelbon on Tuesday sent a strongly-worded tweet aimed at Fernando Tatis Jr. and the slugger’s father. Papelbon’s tweet came in response to a story about Fernando Tatis Sr. blaming his son’s positive PED test on a haircut.
The Spun

Pedro Martinez Blaming The Padres: MLB World Reacts

Last week, San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games for violating the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. While on TBS' Leadoff Tuesday night, Martinez placed some of the blame for Tatis' suspension on the Padres. Martinez believes the Padres should know what Tatis is putting in his...
Yardbarker

Padres Veteran Comments On Meeting With Fernando Tatis Jr.

The baseball world was floored on Friday afternoon last week when it was revealed that Fernando Tatis Jr. would be suspended 80 games for testing positive for a banned substance. The San Diego Padres‘ dreams of having him in the same lineup as Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Josh Bell...
