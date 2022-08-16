Little League World Series Player In Medically-Induced Coma After Fall In PA: TMZ

A Little League World Series player from Utah was placed in a medically-induced coma following a fall in Pennsylvania, TMZ reports.

Easton Oliverson, 12, underwent emergency surgery after fracturing his skull when he fell off the top bunk of a bed in a dorm in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 14, his uncle told the outlet.

The boy was expected to make his first appearance as part of the Snow Canyon Little League team later this month.

Hello! Welcome to Miracles for Tank. 🤍 We are starting this account in order to provide a central location for updates... Posted by Easton Oliverson on Monday, August 15, 2022

Although he remains in the ICU at Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, his family expects him to make a full recovery.

