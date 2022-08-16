Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Springfield High Senators Soccer Season Preview
Checking in on the Senators soccer team ahead of the 2022 fall season. Springfield High graduated quite a bit of talent but bring back some key pieces that look to lead the reigning CS8 champs.
WAND TV
Dampeer visits Mt. Zion, talks about new rules that will be implemented
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion football program welcomed long time official Marv Dampeer to one of their recent practices. The Braves listened to the veteran official as he explained what new rules will be implemented this season and which rules will be emphasized.
letsbeardown.com
8-YEAR-OLD KID RUNS ON FIELD DURING WHITE SOX GAME IN CHICAGO
Usually when a fan storm a field, the security guards are not shy about using brutal force to tackle the adult. However, during yesterday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, it was a little different. This time, instead of a normal drunk fan running on the field, it was an 8-year-old boy.
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, the service is great and the atmosphere is even better. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out. Here are the three steakhouses in Illinois that have excellent online reviews and are considered to be a foodie's paradise.
WCIA
Illinois State Fair Economic Impact to Springfield Area
Eleven days of fun, entertainment, and fair food draws a lot of people to the Springfield area. Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance sees the difference when events like the State Fair take place. President and CEO Ryan McCrady shares more insight.
letsbeardown.com
THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO
Chicago is still, in my mind, one of the greatest cities in the world. I know that it has had its share of struggles lately, but so many great things are present in the Windy City. However, you still see some weird stuff on a daily basis... Here is an...
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
nprillinois.org
Dr. Albert Capati: dentist by day, musician by night | Community Voices
Dr. Albert Capati is a dentist and the owner of Capati Dental in Springfield, Ill. He has also performed with several bands and in several theatrical productions. He spoke to Community Voices about the lesser known aspects of dentistry, and he shared how he got his start performing in shows in Springfield.
myradiolink.com
HSHS Announces Appointment of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital President and CEO
SPRINGFIELD, IL (August 11, 2022) – Effective today, HSHS announced the appointment of Chad Markham, president and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Ill., to serve in an additional leadership role as president and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville, IL. “I am...
Here’s the Best Place to Eat Illinois’ Most Famous Sandwich
When I think of food in Illinois, I consider pizza, Italian beef, hot dogs, and burgers. Some of the best of each of those categories can be found within The Land of Lincoln. I've got to be honest with you here, when I saw this yesterday from Insider, an article called The Most Famous Local Sandwich From Every State, I fully thought it would be an Italian beef.
wmay.com
Springfield Delivers Final TIF Payment To Downtown YMCA
The City of Springfield has delivered the final payment out of nearly $6 million in tax increment finance district money to support the new downtown YMCA. Mayor Jim Langfelder handed over the last installment of $900,000 during an event at the facility on North Fourth Street. Langfelder and other city...
ABC7 Chicago
Springfield State Fair 2022: Illinois Department of Corrections inmates help beautify fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Thousands of flowers are in bloom at the Illinois State Fair, and it may surprise you to learn who is behind all of the beautiful landscaping: inmates from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Every year, the Illinois DOC brings inmates from central Illinois to assist with sprucing...
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
wmay.com
City Grant Request For North Mansion Y Block Rejected
It’s a setback for Springfield’s efforts to redevelop the North Mansion Y Block. A new round of Rebuild Illinois and Main Street grants announced this week did not include funding to turn the block into a downtown gathering space. The city had sought a $3 million grant to...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker’s cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Springfield Fire responds to house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
