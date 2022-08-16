Read full article on original website
Related
KHSAA rule won’t allow Ky. high school basketball stars to play in flood-relief fundraiser
Reed Sheppard of North Laurel and Travis Perry of Lyon County will not be able to participate in the Midwest Charity Classic all-star basketball game in Lexington due to a KHSAA rule.
Boyd County football season preview
We're just three days away from the start of the 2022 high school football seasons in Kentucky and Ohio, and we’re opening up the seasons with a rivalry game across state lines.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lexington Catholic has new coach, returns plenty of talent
Experience breeds confidence at Bourbon Co. WATCH | Young Paris team is moving in the right direction. WATCH | UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood victims. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT. UK football team helps with sending packages to eastern Kentucky flood...
Comments / 0