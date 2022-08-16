Ryan Barnhart discusses Highlands Economic Partnership and workforce development. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Ryan Barnhart, Director of Workforce Development for the Highlands Economic Partnership. They discuss his background and what brought him to Cookeville, workforce development within the Highlands Economic Partnership, challenges within the existing industry and job needs across the Upper Cumberland, as well as the new Highlands Training Center initiative.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO