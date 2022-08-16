Read full article on original website
Pickett School Board Seat To Be Decided In November Election
Pickett County’s third district school board seat will be decided in a run off election in November. Incumbent Travis Parrott and Candidate Gary Stover tied with 193 votes in the August Election. Election Administrator Tim Clark said the county commission voted this week to add the race to the ballot.
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
Alderman Coleman Wants Next Administration To Consider Term Limits
Livingston Alderman Kelly Coleman said he encourages the new administration to take a further look into term limits. Coleman rolls off the Board of Aldermen after four years. He introduced the idea this summer but no action was taken before his term expired. “Making a career out of serving on...
Human Error Leads To County Voters Participating In Gainesboro Election
Candidates for Gainesboro Aldermen have until the beginning of next week to challenge the certification of the August election after the state acknowledged human error in balloting. Voters in the Jackson County Utility District precinct receive either a city or county ballot depending on their address. Jackson County Election Administrator...
Persistence paid off with Roane State degree, new Fentress County Clerk says
For Amanda Hicks, the third time was the charm when it came to completing her degree at Roane State Community College’s Fentress County campus. Armed with that degree and her experience working in local governments, she decided to run for Fentress County Clerk in the August General Election. She won by more than 300 votes.
Womack: Serving The City Has Been A Joy
Outgoing Cookeville City Council Member Charles Womack will participate in his last council meeting Thursday night. Womack first began his service to the city in 1998. He said what’s kept him running for office since then are the people. “It’s a joy to work with them, it’s a joy,”...
Fentress Allocates TDEC Funds To Allardt, Jamestown, County Utility District
Fentress County has approved disbursements of TDEC funds to Allardt, Jamestown, and the Fentress County Utility District. County Executive Jimmy Johnson said Fentress County received some $4.3 million. Among the allocated funds, the commission approved some $700,000 to Allardt and $1.83 million to Jamestown. “I believe they’re going to do...
TTU Welcomes Back Students For First Day Of Class
Today was the first day of classes at Tennessee Tech University. Student Engagement Assistant Vice President Benjamin Stubbs said over 10,000 students began a new school year. “There’s a wonderful energy,” Stubbs said. “We have so many students on campus walking around and coming to the events and activities. Our residence halls are completely full. New students and returning students alike you can just tell they are excited for a great year.”
Several Commissioners Say Farewell To Serving Putnam County
Nine Putnam County Commissioners gave their farewells Monday night as the winners of election will take their seats in September. Commissioners Mike Atwood, Kevin Christopher, Jordan Iwanyszyn, Joe Iwanyszyn, Jim Martin, Cindy Adams, Jerry Roberson, Jerry Ford and Bobby Williams all served in their last meeting. Atwood said he was grateful to serve for 12 years.
Crossville Council Delays Decision On City Manager’s Resignation
The Crossville City Council voted 3-2 to table further discussion on City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation Tuesday. A special called meeting was scheduled after Wood indicated in a letter that his last day would be August 31st. The resignation followed a suspension of Wood and an investigation into the closing of the Village Inn. Some council members wanted the full investigation completed before making a decision.
Porter: Tax Increase For New School Could Not Happen Until Next Year
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said county commissioners could decide to issue a bond for the $15 million to build the upper grade wing of Park View School. But the money would have to come out of the county’s general fund in the short term. Porter said the county cannot raise taxes inside a new budget year.
White Co. Middle And High Schools Conduct Intruder Drills
White County Middle and High Schools conducted intruder drills Tuesday. Director of Schools Kurt Dronebarger said the drills are something state law requires to be completed within the first 30 days of school starting. “We’re educators so that’s not in our mindset to think about how to clear a room...
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Highlands Economic Partnership & Workforce Development
Ryan Barnhart discusses Highlands Economic Partnership and workforce development. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Ryan Barnhart, Director of Workforce Development for the Highlands Economic Partnership. They discuss his background and what brought him to Cookeville, workforce development within the Highlands Economic Partnership, challenges within the existing industry and job needs across the Upper Cumberland, as well as the new Highlands Training Center initiative.
Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for Carthage Medical Practices
Riverview Regional Medical Center and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce hosted Ribbon Cutting Celebrations for two Carthage Medical Practices on Thursday, August 12, 2022. Highpoint Orthopedics welcomed Blake Luna, PA to their practice. Pictured above HighPoint Orthopedics Blake Luna, P.A., Dr. Roy Terry, Sarah Marie Smith, Carthage City Mayor, Sarah Marie Smith, Smith County Chamber President Judy Mofield and Smith County Chamber Executive Director Bill Woodard, Physician Services, Hospital Administration and Leadership teams and HighPoint Orthopedics staff participated in the celebration.
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
Crossville Council To Negotiate Requests In City Manager’s Resignation
Requests in Crossville City Manager Greg Wood’s resignation letter will be a center point of discussion at a special called meeting Tuesday. Mayor James Mayberry said when an employee resigns, they are due payment for remaining sick and vacation days. Mayberry said the council will negotiate those payments with Wood.
