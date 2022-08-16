Drive sober this Labor Day weekend, says PennDOT, local law enforcement

Local law enforcement and PennDOT are teaming up to remind people to drive sober as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

Here is more on their efforts and what they hope will come from it.

PennDOT and the Millcreek Township Police Department are showing drivers what takes place if pulled over while driving under the influence during a simulated traffic stop.

Driving sober is the focus behind PennDOT and the Millcreek Police Department’s simulated DUI traffic stop.

According to PennDOT, 945 crashes took place across the state of Pennsylvania last year during Labor Day weekend, with 38 being drug related, and 106 being alcohol related.

“We do this to show the public that we’re out there, we’re trained. These three tests that I just showed are scientifically proven to show impairment,” said Matt Shollenberger, traffic officer, Millcreek Township Police Department.

The sobriety tests ranges from drivers walking a straight line to a breathalyzer test where officers are able to identify signs of impairment, and then ultimately being arrested for driving under the influence.

“It’s ongoing despite the fact that we talk about this annually. It’s continuing every year, particularly around the holidays. So as we approach the Labor Day holiday here in a few weeks, we just remind folks to make responsible decisions and don’t get behind the wheel even if you’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said Saxon Daugherty, District 1 Safety Press Officer for PennDOT.

Officers stress that with all the rideshare apps, there is no excuse for not getting home safely.

With these rideshares — Uber and stuff like that, just use that. Have a friend, a designated driver. We’ve seen more of that in the last couple years, I mean it’s easy to do. And you don’t have to live with the fact that you hurt somebody because you made a bad choice,” said Shollenberger.

The officer and PennDOT also feel the simulation is timely before CelebrateErie this weekend.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They hope that the simulation will be a deterrent for the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.