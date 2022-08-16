AUBURN, Alabama — Auburn’s offensive staff isn’t expecting a simple decision. But it’s one that probably has to come sooner rather than later. With two scrimmages down, as of Friday, and 13 practices completed overall in the preseason, the Tigers are one of a few remaining programs across college football yet to name a starter at quarterback between T.J. Finley, Robby Ashford and Zach Calzada. All three took first-team reps Friday.

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO