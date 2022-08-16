PHOTOS: Crews put out NW Portland brush fire

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Officials worked hard Tuesday afternoon to put out a brush fire in Northwest Portland.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office shared on Twitter that they were on the scene of a brush fire near NW Skyline Boulevard and NW Brooks Road.

The fire grew to be about four acres in size but firefighters got it under control. Two houses were at risk, but the response was quick and they were unharmed.

According to reports, the fire was started when a hot bolt flew off of a harvesting machine and set the brush on fire.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue with the blaze.

Stefan Meyers from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue urged people to be prepared for fires like this one.

“So, it was an accident in this case. But it is a good reminder that whether you’re mowing the lawn or if you have the hot undercarriage of a car on a dry field, it can easily start a fire,” Meyers said. “In this case, the homeowner that was working the field did a great job in extinguishing the fire that they had there. They had a fire extinguisher and a water source on onsite, which is really important if you’re doing any work near dry fuels.”

Other things that can be done include removing dead plants, grass, weeds and firewood from around houses. Cutting back branches that may come close to the house is another helpful way to prevent any possible fires from damaging property.

“That’s going to include making sure that your leaves and your gutters are clear of debris. Any of those leaves that might still be in there because an ember from a fire, let’s say a fuel fire like this, if that falls in that fuel now we have a residential house fire that is more problematic,” Meyers explained.

No one was injured in this fire.

Crews battle the brush fire(TVF&R)

Crews battle the brush fire (TVF&R)

Crews start to contain the fire(TVF&R)

No other details were immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.