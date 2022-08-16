Read full article on original website
cityofgoleta.org
City Manager Honored at Last Council Meeting
It was an emotional City Council meeting this past Tuesday as the Council, City staff, and community members honored our incredible City Manager Michelle Greene on her last City Council meeting before she retires on August 30th. To commemorate her 18 years of service to the City of Goleta, the past eight as the City Manager, the Council presented Michelle with a Proclamation and City Tile. Staff also surprised her with a video including heartfelt messages from colleagues both inside and outside the organization. Here is a link to the video: https://youtu.be/sgzFpjp-TX8. If you missed the meeting and want to pass along an appreciation message to Michelle, send it to pio@cityofgoleta.org.
cityofgoleta.org
Community Members Wanted for City of Goleta Commissions
The City of Goleta has a number of opportunities for community members looking to get more involved with the City. Joining a Commission is a great way to have a say in local matters, get to know staff members, and make a difference. The City is looking to fill five...
cityofgoleta.org
Meet the City of Goleta’s New Assistant Public Works Director
The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce Luz “Nina” Buelna as the City’s new Assistant Public Works Director. Nina brings more than 17 years of public service and infrastructure experience, performing design, construction, project management and maintenance of multiple Public Works and Department of Utilities facilities. She most recently worked for the City of Sacramento in its Department of Utilities.
cityofgoleta.org
Planning Commission to Review Goleta’s Draft Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit and Mixed-Use Housing
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., the Planning Commission will review the City’s Draft Objective Design Standards for Multiple-Unit and Mixed-Use Housing (Draft ODS). The public is encouraged to attend this hybrid meeting either in person or virtually and provide comments on the Draft ODS. The Design Review Board reviewed the Draft ODS and provided input at their July 12 and 26, 2022, meetings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityofgoleta.org
Goleta Councilmember Kyle Richards Joins Complete Streets Champions Institute
In support of the Active People, Healthy Nation℠ Initiative, Smart Growth America (SGA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Division of Nutrition, Physical Activity and Obesity announced that Goleta City Councilmember Kyle Richards will be part of the third class of the Champions Institute. The program was created to help motivated local elected officials equitably define, design, build, and evaluate Complete Streets in their communities. Councilmember Richards was selected as one of the many local elected officials from across the United States (and its territories).
cityofgoleta.org
News and Updates
Community members are invited to City of Goleta’s Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Habitat Management Plan (MBHMP) Workshop on Monday, September 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Ellwood Elementary School Auditorium (7686 Hollister Ave). The workshop will cover implementation projects for the MBHMP and will feature the project team, detailed project plans, and breakout group activities to encourage more community feedback on the proposed activities at Ellwood Mesa. We hope you will join us for this important discussion.
cityofgoleta.org
Goleta’s Dam Dinner is THIS Saturday, August 20!
It’s almost here! We hope to see you for Goleta’s Dam Dinner THIS Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the scenic Lake Los Carneros Dam. Guests can enter the event off N. La Patera Lane or Stow House at 304 N. Los Carneros Road. Bring your picnic dinner and beverages or purchase from Elubia’s Kitchen food truck. Either way, this will be the #BestDamDinner you have ever had.
