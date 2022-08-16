It was an emotional City Council meeting this past Tuesday as the Council, City staff, and community members honored our incredible City Manager Michelle Greene on her last City Council meeting before she retires on August 30th. To commemorate her 18 years of service to the City of Goleta, the past eight as the City Manager, the Council presented Michelle with a Proclamation and City Tile. Staff also surprised her with a video including heartfelt messages from colleagues both inside and outside the organization. Here is a link to the video: https://youtu.be/sgzFpjp-TX8. If you missed the meeting and want to pass along an appreciation message to Michelle, send it to pio@cityofgoleta.org.

GOLETA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO